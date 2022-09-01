Best Store Credit Cards

Store credit cards primarily reward you for shopping within a specific brand. You can use them to maximize your budget past everyday credit cards since they often offer up to 5% rewards rates. But more often than not, their value is limited to within the brand. Still, these in-brand rewards typically go above and beyond your regular cash-back credit card rates. Many retailer credit cards also offer an option to opt for interest-free financing on some purchases for a set amount of time instead of rewards, so you can finance a large purchase at your convenience with more flexibility than you would with a typical introductory APR credit card.
Best overall store credit card
- 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
- 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
- 1% back on all other purchases*
Our Take
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* fits the bill of a strong retailer credit card. Not only does it offer 5% cash back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, but it's also one of the rare store credit cards that functions well as an everyday credit card because it has rewards categories beyond just purchases made on Amazon.com. You also get either a $100 or $150 Amazon gift card instantly when you're approved as a welcome bonus, and can take advantage of Amazon's financing options for six to 18 months on purchases of more than $50 in lieu of rewards. After the promo period, a variable APR of 16.49% to 24.49% applies.
You won't pay an annual fee or foreign transaction fees with this credit card, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 annually. If you don't have and don't want Prime, you can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, though it has lesser rewards.
For more information about the rewards and financing options, see our full review of the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.
Best for saving money at Target
- Save 5% in store and online at Target
- For each eligible purchase you make in gas or dining merchant categories, you earn rewards at a rate of 2% of the eligible purchase amount.
- For each eligible purchase you make at a merchant that is not in a gas or dining category, you earn rewards at a rate of 1% of the eligible purchase amount.
Our Take
The Target RedCard* rewards program lets you earn your rewards as a discount at checkout, whether you're shopping in the store or online. This is a unique feature because most store credit cards -- and general credit cards -- opt to give you rewards "back" on your purchases that you can later redeem for statement credits or direct deposits, rather than let you save money upfront.
The RedCard comes with other perks such as free two-day shipping on millions of items from Target.com, and an additional 30 days on returns (Target's standard return policy is 90 days from the date of purchase).
For more details, see our full review of the Target RedCard credit card.
Cash back at Walmart and beyond
- Earn 5% cash back on Walmart.com purchases, including pickup and delivery
- Earn 2% cash back on purchases in Walmart stores, restaurants and travel purchases
- 2% cash back in Walmart stores and at Walmart and Murphy USA Fuel Stations
- 1% cash back on all other purchases everywhere else Mastercard® is accepted
Our Take
The Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®* in-brand rewards heavily incentivize shopping on Walmart.com rather than in-store. While you'll earn the typical 5% cash back when shopping online at Walmart.com (including pickup and delivery), you'll only earn 2% cash back on in-store purchases, which you could easily match with a credit card that isn't brand specific. It does, however, have some rewards on everyday spending as well. The Walmart Credit Card also offers preapproval, so you can check your eligibility without dinging your credit.
For financing home improvement and maintenance
Our Take
The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card* doesn't offer any cash-back rewards, but it does offer consistent interest-free financing for six months for purchases of $299 or more (17.99% to 26.99% variable APR thereafter). Home Depot will, on occasion, offer promotions in which you can finance a large purchase for up to 24 months without interest. You'll have to make all your minimum payments on time during that time or you'll lose the benefit, and we recommend paying off the balance in full by the end of the interest-free period to avoid interest charges.
Another notable perk is that you'll get up to one year to make returns made with the Home Depot Credit Card. The usual return window otherwise is only three months. Note that Home Depot also offers specialty commercial credit cards for contractors, and project loans that anyone can apply for.
Best single-purchase hack
- Earn 7.5% back in rewards on every qualifying purchase made at Kohl's with your new card. Enrollment required.
Our Take
With the Kohl's Credit Card*, you get a coupon for 35% off your first purchase online or in stores when you use your card within the first 14 days as a type of welcome bonus. The coupon applies to your whole transaction -- not just a single item. Plus, you can use the discount in tandem with any Kohl's Cash you may have on hand, which can reduce your costs even further.
Kohl's is a little less straightforward about its other credit card benefits, most likely because it reserves the right to change rewards at its discretion. You'll earn a special anniversary offer every year, though the specifics are not disclosed. You can also enjoy extra discounts throughout Kohl's when using this store credit card.
Progress through Macy's Star Rewards program
- Get 5% back (5 points/$1) on Macy’s purchases with an annual spend of $1,200 or more
- Get 3% back (3 points/$1) on Macy’s purchases with an annual spend of $500 to $1,199
- Get 2% back (2 points/$1) on Macy’s purchases with an annual spend up to $499
Our Take
The first benefit you can take advantage of with the Macy's American Express® Card* is 20% off your Macy's purchases on both the day you're approved and the day after, for up to $100 in total savings over the two days. That means you can take advantage of this for up to $500 in spending at Macy's for the first two days.
Being a Macy's cardholder means you're automatically enrolled into Star Rewards -- Macy's loyalty program -- as a Silver member. This means you'll earn 2% in rewards on your purchases, versus the 1% you'd earn if you joined the Star Rewards as a Bronze member (the base level). As you spend more at Macy's, you'll progress through the rewards program and earn more rewards.
Once you spend $500 on the card in a year, you'll get bumped up to 3% rewards as a Gold Member, and once you hit $1,200 or higher for the year, you start earning 5% back on your Macy's purchases as a Platinum member. You'll get other perks as you spend more such as Star Passes, which give you 25% off any day and free standard shipping with no minimums.
FAQs
What is a store credit card?
A store credit card, or retailer credit card, is a credit card offered by a credit card issuer in conjunction with a specific brand. You can typically make purchases within the respective brand's brick-and-mortar stores or on their website with extra savings or rewards.
What's the minimum credit score I need to qualify for store credit cards?
Most store credit cards will require you to have at least good credit. A good credit score is typically considered to be 670 or higher.
Will opening a store credit card help or hurt my credit?
As with most credit cards, there is both risk and opportunity with regards to your credit score. Responsible credit card use will help you grow your credit score after you open a store credit card, but if you rack up debt and don't make payments on time, your credit score will suffer.
Our methodology
CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.
*All information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Target RedCard, Macy's American Express Card, Kohl's Credit Card, Home Depot Consumer Credit Card and the Capital One Walmart Rewards Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.