If you've ever received mail, there's a strong chance you've seen an offer for a so-called preapproved credit card. Banks and credit card issuers send a lot of these offers to people they've identified as good potential customers, either by running a soft pull -- that is, accessing a limited portion of your credit history -- or buying a mailing list from one of the credit bureaus.

If you get one of these offers, it's fair to assume that your credit score and financial standing are strong enough to be approved, though this may not be the case every time. But if you haven't been approached, issuers of these cards may let you check your eligibility first -- before actually going through the process of submitting an application. Here are our recommendations for the best preapproved credit cards.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Receive 5% cash back on grocery store purchases up to $12,000 spent in the first year (not including Walmart or Target purchases), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards site, 3% cash back on dining, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all remaining spending

New member bonus: $200

Bonus redemption threshold: $500 in the first 3 months

Credit requirement: Good to excellent

Intro APR: 0% on purchases (15 months)

APR for purchases: 14.99% to 23.74% variable

APR for balance transfers: 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee: 5% (minimum of $5) With a long list of opportunities to earn cash back, the Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card may be the best of the preapproved credit cards when you use your card for everyday purchases and want to maximize cash-back rewards. There's no annual fee to eat into your cash-back earnings, the $200 welcome bonus has a low spending requirement of only $500 in the first three months, and 1.5% cash back is a competitive flat rate -- especially for a preapproved card. Keep in mind that Chase may have a special 5/24 rule for applicants: It may not approve you if you've opened five new credit cards in the past 24 months, even if you're preapproved. If you haven't received a preapproval offer, you can fill out Chase's prequalification form.

Discover it® Cash Back Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: 5% cash back on rolling categories such as restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations, 1% on all other purchases

New member bonus: Cash-back Match on purchases in the first year

Bonus redemption threshold: None

Credit requirement: Good to excellent

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers

APR for purchases: 12.99% to 21.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 12.99% to 21.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% to 5% The Discover it® Cash Back credit card has no annual fee and minimal additional fees, even if you accidentally forget to pay your statement balance when it's due (payment forgiveness is granted the first time you miss a payment and they charge a $27 late fee each time after). You can maximize your rewards by timing big purchases to line up with this card's 5% cash back rotating categories -- through September you can earn 5% cash back on restaurants and PayPal purchases. And 1% cash back on all other purchases is a solid option, though not as good as our Chase Freedom pick, especially if you can't risk getting denied for a higher flat-rate cash-back card. Discover has a preapproval page that can determine if a Discover it® Cash Back credit card is in your future.

Capital One Venture Rewards Annual fee: $95

Reward rates: Unlimited double miles for every dollar spent

New member bonus: 60,000 bonus miles

Bonus redemption threshold: $3,000 in the first 3 months

Credit requirement: Good to excellent

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 17.24% to 24.49% variable

APR for balance transfers: 17.24% to 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% (minimum of $10) Travel rewards cards often come with perks like travel insurance, access to airport lounges and free trips when you exchange points or miles. Capital One's Venture Rewards card offers all of those -- and if you're approved, you could earn up to 60,000 miles when you spend $3,000 in your first three months of membership. You'll earn miles with every purchase and also get a credit of up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA Precheck, save on foreign transaction fees and have the ability to transfer the miles you earn to over 15 travel loyalty programs to redeem for hotel stays or flights. Find out if you qualify before applying at Capital One's preapproval page.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Get 3% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000), 2% cash back on gas and select department stores and 1% cash back on everything else

New member bonus: Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases (up to $150 back) within the first 6 months, $100 cash back after the first $2,000 in purchases

Bonus redemption threshold: Must spend $2,000 within the first 6 months to receive $100 in cash back

Credit requirement: Good to excellent

Intro APR: 0% on purchases (15 months)

APR for purchases: 13.99% to 23.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: None American Express is particular about eligibility requirements, and applicants should have good to excellent credit. The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers higher cash-back tiers for groceries (up to $6,000), gas and department stores. It offers a fairly standard 1% cash back on everything else. This card gives you the flexibility to pay off your balance in full each month or opt for Plan It® to set up a payment plan with no interest charges. You'll pay a fixed monthly fee instead. Overall, it's a decent card for new credit-builders looking for an Amex card with no annual fee, but it offers lackluster benefits and rewards compared to other American Express cards. If you haven't received an offer in the mail, you can find out if you prequalify for the card first by visiting the credit card offers page and providing your identifying information, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your income.

Bank of America BankAmericard® Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: N/A

New member bonus: N/A

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: Good to excellent

Intro APR: 0% on purchases (18 months)

APR for purchases: 12.99% to 21.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 12.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% (minimum of $10) The BankAmericard® card doesn't offer perks and rewards typically found with other cards, but its standout feature is the long break it offers from interest -- 0% introductory APR for purchases for 18 months. It also has no annual fee. You can visit Bank of America's preapproval page to find out if you're preapproved for this card.

Secured Mastercard® from Capital One Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: N/A

Welcome bonus: N/A

Welcome bonus value: N/A

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: None

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 26.99% variable APR

APR for balance transfers: N/A

Balance transfer fee: N/A Individuals with less-than-stellar credit can have a difficult time finding a credit card. A secured card -- a card requiring a security deposit -- may offer no frills, but it's a good option to rebuild credit. While most secured credit cards require you to put the equivalent of the credit limit down, the Secured Mastercard® from Capital One doesn't require a full deposit. Although you may prequalify for an initial $200 limit, you may only need to provide a refundable deposit of $49, $99 or $200. As you establish a positive credit relationship with Capital One, your deposit may be returned to you. As for the low credit limit, Capital One will review your account after six months to consider a credit-limit increase. While getting approved for a secured card is generally easier than a traditional credit card, if you can't risk a denial, you can check out the Capital One prequalification page.

Best preapproved credit cards, compared

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Discover it® Cash Back Capital One Venture Rewards Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express BankAmericard® Secured Mastercard® from Capital One Annual fee $0 $0 $95 $0 $0 $0 Preapproved credit cards page Chase Discover Capital One American Express Bank of America Capital One Welcome bonus Up to $200 when you spend $500 in the first three months Cash-back match for your first year 60,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases (up to $150 back) within the first 6 months, $100 cash back after the first $2,000 in purchases N/A N/A Rewards 5% cash back on select grocery store purchases up to $12,000 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards site 3% cash back on dining 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all remaining spending 5% cash back on rolling categories such as restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations 1% on all other purchases Unlimited double miles for every dollar spent 3% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000) 2% cash back on gas and select department stores 1% cash back on everything else N/A N/A APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable 12.99% to 21.99 % variable 17.24% to 24.49% variable 13.99% to 23.99% variable 12.99% to 22.99% variable 26.99% variable APR Intro APR 0% on purchases (15 months) 0% on purchases (6 months) N/A 0% on purchases (15 months) 0% on purchases (18 months) N/A

What's the difference between prequalified credit cards and preapproved credit cards? Preapproval and prequalification are similar. They both suggest you have good odds to get the card you applied for but that there are no absolute guarantees. Prequalified cards can mean that the issuer has found you are the type of consumer that's a good fit. Preapproval means the card company has taken a deeper look at your credit history and income and feels confident you'll receive an approval if you apply.

How does the preapproval process work? Getting preapproved is typically done online. You'll need to provide your annual income and identifying information, such as your name and address, as well as the last four digits of your Social Security number. You'll receive personalized offers based on the card issuer's initial findings. There is no commitment required during the preapproval process. Your credit score won't be affected either, since only a soft pull is performed on your credit. If you decide to move forward with an application, the card provider will do a hard credit check.

Am I guaranteed approval when preapproved for a credit card? A credit card soft inquiry won't affect your credit, but doesn't do an in-depth search into your credit history. A preapproval isn't a guarantee that you'll be approved for a credit card when you apply. See it more as an invitation to apply with good odds of approval. Jim Pendergast, senior vice president of altLINE, a division of The Southern Bank Company, explains, "You can be denied approval if you are preapproved on the website because the information has changed since the last time the credit bureau sent information. Credit reports change daily, so it's possible that the information is simply old. You can also be denied if you've changed your name. Finally, you'll most likely be denied when you display increasing debt or late payments."

