Best no annual fee credit cards

Paying attention to credit card fees helps you pinpoint the right fit for you. Some lenders charge annual fees for having their cards. Though, if you use the rewards often enough, it justifies the cost. There are some cards though that do not have annual fees and still offer a variety of benefits and features.

If you're looking for a credit card with no annual fees, it's important to compare your options -- some no annual fees offer only basic features, while others allow you to earn welcome bonuses, cash-back rewards and travel points. Our guide breaks down some of the best credit cards with no yearly fees.

Best overall no annual fee credit card Wells Fargo Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Earn unlimited 2% back on purchases

Welcome bonus: Yes

Welcome bonus value: $200

Bonus redemption threshold: Upon charging $1,000 in the first three months of opening the account

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (670-850)

Intro APR: 0% APR for 15 months

APR for purchases: 14.99%,19.99 or 24.99%

APR for balance transfers: 14.99%,19.99 or 24.99%

Balance transfer fee: 3% of the total balance or $5, whichever is greater The Wells Fargo Active Cash credit card is our pick for best overall no annual fee credit card for many reasons. The unlimited 2% flat cash-back rewards structure makes this a simple, but powerful card. There's no worrying about reward limits or bonus categories -- you'll earn a flat rewards rate on all of your everyday purchases. Plus, if you spend $1,000 in the first three months of opening your account, you'll receive up to a $200 welcome bonus. Another major perk that this no annual fee card offers is a great balance transfer period -- 0% APR for 15 months. It gives you ample time to tackle old debt without having to worry about the balance snowballing due to high-interest rates.

Best overall no annual fee credit card (runner-up) Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Receive 5% back on grocery purchases (Target and Walmart excluded) up to the first $12,000 or the end of your first year, then 1.5%. You also earn 5% back on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal and Lyft rides through March of 2022, 3% on drugstore and dining, and 1.5% on other purchases with no caps.

Welcome bonus: Yes

Welcome bonus value: $200

Bonus redemption threshold: Upon charging $500 in the first three months of opening the account

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (670-850)

Intro APR: 0% APR for 15 months

APR for purchases: 14.99% - 23.74% variable

APR for balance transfers: 14.99% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3% of the total balance, whichever is higher The Chase Freedom Unlimited card wins the runner-up spot for best no annual fee credit cards for a few reasons. This card offers an extensive cash-back reward program, allowing you to earn more rewards on groceries, travel, dining and drugstore purchases than you could with the Wells Fargo Active Cash card. Used strategically, you could earn more rewards than you would with a flat-rate cash-back card, but it would require a decent amount of effort and could lead to overspending. This card also a $200 welcome bonus when you spend $500 in the first three months of account ownership and a 15-month 0% introductory APR. Ultimately, this card might be a better pick for you if you want to maximize grocery, restaurant and drugstore spending. The Points Guy recommends pairing this credit card with one that earns Ultimate Rewards points, to double your incentives. If you don't want to plan out your points spending, then we point you back to our number one pick -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash card.

Best no annual fee card for cash-back rewards Discover Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Earn 5% cash back on selected categories quarterly with a cap of $1,500. Once you exceed that, you earn 1% back on the rest of your purchases. Discover matches all the rewards earned at the end of your first year with no spending caps.

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (670 to 850)

Intro APR: 0% for 14 months

APR for purchases: 11.99% - 22.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 11.99% - 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% of the total balance until November 10, 2021, then 5% While the Wells Fargo and Chase picks offer great cash-back rewards, we're naming the Discover it® Cash Back credit card the best no cash-back rewards no annual fee card for one simple reason -- the cash-back match Discover offers for your first year of membership. This card offers generous reward incentives, with bonus categories changing every three months. Now through September, for instance, you can earn 5% cash-back from restaurants and PayPal purchases. If you were to maximize the 5% back categories each quarter, you could earn up to $300 in the first year (before the cash-back match, that is). The Discover it® Cash Back card also features a 14-month 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers before moving to a variable rate between 11.99% and 22.99% APR.

Best no annual fee 0% intro APR card US Bank Annual fee: $0

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (680-850)

Intro APR: 0% APR for 20 billing cycles on balance transfers made within 4 months of account opening, then a variable rate

APR for purchases: 14.49% - 24.49% variable

APR for balance transfers: 14.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% of the total balance or $5, whichever is greater The US Bank Visa Platinum is a no-frills card with no annual fee that won't earn you rewards -- but it's long 0% introductory APR period on both purchases and balance transfers make it an excellent card for anyone looking to pay down debt. The balance transfer fees are on par with similar cards, but the 20 month timeframe can offer you extra time to pay down other credit card debt, interest-free.

Best no annual fee card with customized rewards Bank of America Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Earn 3% back on bonus categories of your choice and 2% on purchases made at grocery stores and wholesale clubs like Costco. For both categories, you receive the maximum incentives until you reach $2,500 quarterly, then the rewards are 1% unlimited. You also gain 1% back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus: Yes

Welcome bonus value: $200

Bonus redemption threshold: Charge $1,000 in the first 3 months

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (670-850)

Intro APR: 0% APR for 15 months for purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening

APR for purchases: 13.99% - 23.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 13.99% - 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% of each transaction with a $10 minimum charge With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you gain many perks, including no annual fees. Earn a welcome bonus of up to $200 for charging $1,000 in the first three months of opening an account. And you'll also receive a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of opening the account. Once it expires, you'll pay a variable rate between 13.99% and 23.99% APR. The difference with this card is you choose bonus categories to earn higher rewards, including dining, online shopping, travel and more. And you can maximize your incentives with Preferred Rewards. Based on your balances carried on your accounts with Bank of America and investment accounts with Merrill® (they need to be at least $20,500 to qualify), you can earn 25% to 75% more back. It means with the highest tier, Platinum Honors, you could receive 5.25% back on your bonus category.

Best no annual fee card for dining and entertainment Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Earn 3% back on entertainment, dining, streaming services, and grocery stores with no caps. You also receive 8% back on purchases made on Vivid Seats and 1% back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus: Yes

Welcome bonus value: $200

Bonus redemption threshold: Charge $500 within the first 3 months of opening the account

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (670-850)

Intro APR: 0% APR for 15 months

APR for purchases: 15.49% - 25.49% variable

APR for balance transfers: 15.49% - 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% of the total balance The Capital One SavorRewards credit card comes loaded with rewards potential. You could receive up to a $200 welcome bonus just for charging $500 within the first three months. And with no interest for the first 15 months (then a variable rate of 15.49% to 25.49%), you can transfer old debts to pay them off quicker or finance larger purchases without interest charges. Best of all, there is no annual fee for using the card. Moreover, the card's biggest perk is its cash-back incentives. You earn an unlimited 3% back on all dining and entertainment options and 8% off tickets through Vivid Seat. That's a lot of jelly for your cash-back donut. Rack up the rewards, then redeem them through PayPal, Amazon, statement credit or cash them out. There are no caps on perks, and they don't expire as long as you have an active account.

Best no annual fee card for travel rewards Bank of America Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: Gain 1.5 points for every dollar spent with no caps

Welcome bonus: Yes

Welcome bonus value: 25,000 points (you can redeem for $250 statement credit)

Bonus redemption threshold: Charge $1,000 in the first 90 days of opening the account

Credit requirement: Good to excellent (670-850)

Intro APR: 0% APR for 12 months on purchases made, balance transfers do not qualify for the introductory APR

APR for purchases: 13.99% - 23.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 13.99% - 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% of the transaction balance or $10 minimum The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card rewards you for exploring new places while racking up points. You'll have no annual fees and receive up to 25,000 points when you charge $1,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account. The reward structure is simple. You gain 1.5 points for every dollar spent with no limits or expiration dates. It is the perfect card for the well-balanced traveler who wants rewards but does not want to carry multiple credit cards (one for hotel, one for airlines, etc.) to achieve it. And, with the Preferred Rewards through Bank of America, you can earn 25% to 75% more just for having deposits and investments through them.

Best no annual fee credit cards, compared

Best no annual fee card overall Best no annual fee card overall (runner-up) Best no annual fee card for cash-back rewards Best no annual fee 0% intro APR card Best no annual fee card with customized rewards Best no annual fee card for dining and entertainment Best for travel rewards Card name Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Chase Freedom Unlimited Discover it® Cash Back credit card US Bank Visa Platinum Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Capital One SavorRewards credit card Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Welcome bonus value 200 200 N/A N/A 200 200 25,000 points equating to $250 statement credit How to achieve it Spend $1,000 in the first three months of opening the account Spend $500 within first 3 months N/A NA Spend $1,000 within first 3 months of account opening Spend $500 within 3 months of account opening Spend $1,000 within 90 days of opening the account Rewards Earn unlimited 2% back on purchases Earn 5% back on grocery purchases (Target and Walmart excluded) up to the first $12,000 or the end of your first year, then 1.5%. You also earn 5% back on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® and Lyft rides through March of 2022, 3% on drugstore and dining, and 1.5% on other purchases with no caps. Earn 5% cash back on selected categories quarterly with a cap of $1,500. Once you exceed that, you earn 1% back on the rest of your purchases. Discover matches all the rewards earned at the end of your first year with no spending caps. N/A Earn 3% back on bonus categories of your choice and 2% on purchases made at grocery stores and wholesale clubs like Costco. For both categories, you receive the maximum incentives until you reach $2,500 quarterly, then the rewards are 1% unlimited. You also gain 1% back on all other purchases. Earn 3% back on entertainment, dining, streaming services, and grocery stores with no caps. You also receive 8% back on purchases made on Vivid Seats and 1% back on all other purchases. Earn 1.5 points for every dollar spent with no caps Intro APR 0% APR for 15 months 0% APR for 15 months 0% APR for 14 months 0% APR for 20 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases 0% APR for 15 months for purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening 0% APR for 15 months 0% APR for 12 months on purchases made, balance transfers do not qualify for the introductory APR APR after intro 14.99%,19.99 or 24.99% 14.99% - 23.74% variable 11.99% - 22.99% variable 13.99% - 23.99% variable 13.99% - 23.99% variable 15.49% - 25.49% variable 13.99% - 23.99% variable





What does 'no annual fee' mean? It means the card issuer will not charge you a yearly cardholder fee. Cards with no annual fees may have other fees though -- including security deposits, transaction fees, late payment fees, balance transfer fees and more.

Who is a no annual fee card best for? Cards without annual fees are best for those new to using credit cards. You can use the card as you like with no fear of not charging enough to justify the annual fee and you still earn cash-back incentives and other rewards. Also, if finances become tight and you need to trim expenses, it may make sense to have a no annual fee credit card on hand. Doing so allows you access to it as needed and extends your account history--one of the factors in building your credit score.

What else to consider about no annual fee cards If you use your card more and want access to better incentives, it is easy to make the switch. Alex Miller, CEO and founder of Upgraded Points said, "No annual fee credit cards tend to have a 'sister' card with an annual fee. You can upgrade from a no annual fee to an annual fee card, usually with little to no hassle." With these upgraded cards, you can typically earn even more rewards.

Are annual fee cards ever worth it? Sometimes. If you are new to using credit cards or do not plan to charge many expenses, then having a card with an annual fee will not be in your best interest since you do not take advantage of the incentives enough to justify the cost. Meanwhile, there are instances where the opposite applies. "Annual fee cards are worth it for people who spend more money because they have much higher bonuses on spending categories," said John Taylor Garner, CEO and founder of Card Curator. "And their points/miles are worth a lot more, especially when redeemed for travel."

