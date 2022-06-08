Best Metal Credit Cards for June 2022

Metal credit cards just hit differently -- from the authoritative weight of one in your hand to the distinctive clank they make when hitting the table. If you're drawn to the sleek and durable design of metal credit cards, a handful of cards offer this luxury.
Most credit cards are made of a type of plastic called polyvinyl chloride, commonly referred to as PVC (the same material used in many modern plumbing systems). But metal credit cards can be made from materials like stainless steel, aluminum or titanium. Some metal cards include a mix of materials.
Though typically reserved for premium cards with high annual fees, some metal credit cards on this list defy that trend. Keep in mind that you cannot put a metal credit card through a shredder if you close your account -- your best options are tin snips or returning the card to the issuer.
Best metal card with no annual fee
- Earn 2x points on every dollar spent
- Earn 3x points on every dollar spent that entire year when you spend $15,000+ in a year
- 4X points for 30 days for each friend you invite who gets the card
Our Take
The X1 Card* is a new rewards credit card -- advertised as a "smart" credit card -- that is 17 grams of stainless steel. Its sheen definitely catches the eye, but its gamified rewards structure is the most important draw. You'll earn 2x points on all purchases, but if you spend $15,000 in a year you'll get bumped up to 3x points. There are other opportunities to earn extra points, and points are worth up to 1 cent depending on your redemption method. Not only is its metal design appealing, its innovative virtual credit card tools are highly impressive.
For more information, check out our full review of the X1 Card and its novel features.
Best for Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers
- 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
- 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
- 1% back on all other purchases*
Our Take
While the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* doesn't technically have an annual fee, you'll need to be a Prime member ($139 annually) to apply for and maintain the card. This metal card is best for frequent Amazon.com and Whole Foods shoppers, offering 5% cash back at both. That's one of the best rates you'll find on groceries, or frankly anything -- and Amazon's e-commerce site covers a wide scope. The other rewards categories and welcome bonus sweeten the pot even more.
For more information, see our full review of the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.
For restaurants and groceriesSee Rates and Fees Terms Apply
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Our Take
No, it's not made of gold. But it's still metal, and you can choose between the classic gold or the newer rose gold designs when you're approved for the American Express Gold Card. This card sits at an unusual price point -- the annual fee is $250 -- but it also offers the value of a combined restaurant card, grocery card and travel card.
For more information about the rewards and credits this card offers, check out our full review of the Amex Gold Card.
Best for travel perksSee Rates and Fees Terms Apply
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Our Take
The Platinum Card from American Express is a long-standing premium travel card with a pricey $695 annual fee. Besides the metal composition, some applicants will have the option to choose among the classic design and two more artsy renditions. This card is expensive compared to our other picks, but if you can take advantage of its many credits, it'll greatly reduce the burden. Credits revolve around travel and general spending.
To learn more about the credits and rewards program, see our full review of The Platinum Card.
Best for travel rewards
- Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.
- Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Our Take
This metal premium travel card is a direct competitor of The Platinum Card from American Express (see our comparison between the Chase Sapphire Reserve and The Platinum Card to decide which one works for your spending), though the Chase Sapphire Reserve casts a wider net in its value proposition. In fact, back in 2016 when this card first launched, Chase ran out of metal temporarily due to high demand for this product. Its rewards program is very robust if your goal is travel, placing this card high on our list of best travel credit cards.
For more information about boosting point values and travel credits, see our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
FAQs
How heavy are metal credit cards?
Metal credit cards are heavier than typical plastic credit cards. Whereas plastic credit cards weigh roughly 5 grams, metal credit cards are often three times that, weighing in at 17 or 18 grams.
What are metal credit cards made out of?
Metal credit cards can be made from a variety of materials. Most of these materials are durable -- like stainless steel, aluminum and titanium -- and some use a mix of materials.
How do I get rid of a metal credit card?
Most plastic credit cards should be put through a shredder when you close the account, but you don't want to do that with a metal credit card. You can mail your metal card back to the issuer, or you can use a tool called tin snips to cut up your credit card. Either route will ensure your private information does not get into the wrong hands.
Our methodology
CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.
*All information about the X1 Card and the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.