Best instant approval credit cards

If you've had a last-minute expense and needed extra money fast, you've probably realized that applying for -- and getting -- a standard credit card can take awhile. Even after your application is accepted, you still need to wait for the card to arrive in the mail. Instant approval credit cards can save you considerable time. And some companies even provide you with the credit card number and charging privileges as soon as you're approved.

It's important to do your research before you apply to make sure which card is right for you. The following easy-to-get credit cards were selected based on speed of approval, card features, low fees and the types of credit profiles most likely to get approved.

Best instant approval credit card overall Reward rates: Get 3% on home, health and auto categories, 1% on all other purchases

Annual fee: $0

New member bonus: N/A

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: Fair or better

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 8.99% - 29.99%

APR for balance transfers: N/A

Balance transfer fee: N/A If you need a card right away for an upcoming expense, the Upgrade Triple Cash Rewards Visa is available to use as soon as you're approved. For the ultimate flexibility, this card is a combination of credit card and line of credit to cover unexpected expenses, with monthly payments deducted automatically from your bank account. Plus, you'll earn cash back as you go. Once you're approved, all you need to do is sign into your Upgrade account to find your virtual card number. You can use the number for online purchases until your physical card arrives by mail.

Best instant approval credit card for rebuilding credit Annual fee: $75 the first year, $99 later

Reward rates: 1% cash-back rewards on gas, grocery, internet, mobile phone service and cable or satellite TV

Welcome bonus: N/A

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: Bad to fair

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 23.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: N/A

Balance transfer fee: N/A The Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit is meant for individuals with less-than-stellar credit who'd like to improve their credit standing. This means that the majority of applicants have a good chance of getting good news right away. New card holders typically start off with small credit limits (based on their credit score). Credit One will periodically review accounts and increase credit limits based on payment history. When you're approved for the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa, you can start making payments through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, as well as manage your card directly from the mobile app.

Best introductory APR instant approval credit card Reward rates: 3% cash back on groceries for up to $6,000, 2% cash back on department store and gas purchases and 1% cash back on all other transactions

Annual fee: $0

New member bonus: $100 cash back after the first $2,000 in purchases, 20% back on Amazon.com purchases for up to $150 within the first six months

Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $2,000 in the first six months to receive a $100 cash-back bonus

Credit requirement: Good to excellent

Intro APR: 0% on purchases (15 months)

APR for purchases: 13.99% to 23.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: None American Express can provide you with nearly instant approval as long as your identity can be properly verified. The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is a good instant-approval option when you need to make a major purchase or pay for an emergency. You'll get an interest-free period of 15 months on initial purchases, which will come in handy to pay back an unexpected expense over time without wiping out your emergency fund. Once you're approved, you can access your card number by logging into your account.

Best instant approval card for travel Annual fee: $75

Reward rates: Earn three miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus: 40,000 miles and an Alaska Airlines' companion fare for $121

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: Good or better

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 15.99% - 23.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: 15.99% - 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3% (minimum of $10) Travelers will appreciate the perks that come with the Alaska Airlines Visa® Credit Card including 40,000 bonus miles, which gets you a round-trip ticket to many destinations, as well as one Alaska Airlines' companion fare per year for $121 and one free checked bag. You won't be limited to Alaska Airlines for redemption either. You can use your miles with any travel partner in the Oneworld Alliance. If you fit BofA's credit profile, you'll likely receive your new credit card number along with approval right away.

Best instant credit card for below-average credit Annual fee: $0

Reward rates: N/A

Welcome bonus: N/A

Welcome bonus value: N/A

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: None

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 26.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: N/A

Balance transfer fee: N/A Most instant approval credit cards make a decision fast, but the decision may not always be in your favor. It's especially true if your credit score falls below a Good rating. A secured credit card -- a card requiring a security deposit in exchange for a credit account -- may be the best option. The Secured Mastercard from Capital One is designed for anyone with fair or below-average credit and offers low security deposit requirements. Most secured cards expect you to provide 100% of the credit limit in the form of a security deposit. Capital One may only require as little as $49 or $99. If you maintain your card account in good standing, Capital One may remove the condition after six months and then return your security deposit. If approved, you can log into the app to grab your new card number and start making purchases right away.

Best instant approval credit card for Amazon Reward rates: Up to 25% back on certain Prime Card offers, 5% on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, 2% at gas stations, drugstores and restaurants and 1% on all other purchases

Annual fee: $0

New member bonus: $100 Amazon Gift Card

Bonus redemption threshold: Upon approval

Credit requirement: Fair or better

Intro APR: None

APR for purchases: 14.24% to 22.24% variable

APR for balance transfers: 14.24% to 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee: 5% (minimum of $5) The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is an excellent choice for shoppers who want to earn cash-back rewards that can be applied to purchases, transferred to a bank account or applied as a statement credit. Once you're approved, you'll see the credit card in your Amazon account and ready to use at checkout. You'll need to wait for the physical card before you can shop at retail stores, but considering how much is available through Amazon or Whole Foods online, you may be able to purchase what you need without the mail carrier holding you up.

Best instant approval card for iPhone users Reward rates: 3% in Daily Cash when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay at Apple and some other retailers including Walgreens, Exxon, T-Mobile, Uber and Nike; 2% when you use Apple Pay for other purchases

Annual fee: $0

New member bonus: N/A

Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

Credit requirement: Fair or better

Intro APR: N/A

APR for purchases: 10.99% to 21.99% variable

APR for balance transfers: N/A

Balance transfer fee: N/A The Apple Card is a Mastercard issued by Goldman Sachs. According to Apple, the card "lives on your iPhone." As long as you're using Apple Pay, you won't need the physical version of the credit card, although one will follow in the mail. Daily Cash gives you cash back on your purchases the same day of the transaction. You'll find that the cash balance is available in the card app for payments or to send to a friend. You can find out if you're preapproved for the Apple Card without a dent in your credit score before you formally apply. If you get the green light, you can use the card right away through Apple Pay.

Best instant approval credit cards, compared

Best instant approval credit card overall Best instant approval credit card for rebuilding credit Best introductory APR instant approval credit card Best instant approval card for travel Best instant credit card for below- average credit Best instant approval credit card for Amazon shopping Best instant approval card for iPhone users Instant approval cards Upgrade Triple Cash Rewards Visa Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express Bank of America Alaska Airlines Visa Credit Card Secured Mastercard from Capital One Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Apple Card Annual fee $0 $75/$99 $0 $75 $0 $0 $0 Rewards 3% on home, health and auto categories, 1% on all other purchases 1% cash-back rewards on gas, grocery, internet, mobile phone service and cable or satellite TV 3% cash back on groceries for up to $6,000; 2% cash back on department store and gas purchases; 1% cash back on all other transactions 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases N/A Up to 25% back on certain Prime Card offers, 5% on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, 2% at gas stations, drugstores and restaurants, 1% on all other purchases 3% when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay at Apple and some other retailers including Walgreens, Exxon, T-Mobile, Uber and Nike; 2% when you use Apple Pay for other purchases APR 8.99% to 29.99% 23.99% variable 13.99% to 23.99% variable 15.99% to 23.99% variable 24.99% 14.24% to 22.24% variable 10.99% to 21.99% variable Intro APR N/A N/A 0% on purchases (15 months) N/A N/A N/A N/A

What credit score do I need for instant approval? Credit cards are not one-size-fits-all products. There are instant approval cards available for everyone -- from someone starting out with no credit to individuals with excellent credit. This credit card guide includes credit requirements for the cards reviewed so you can gauge your likelihood of approval ahead of time.

What's the difference between prequalification and preapproval? Prequalification and preapproval for a credit card both help you understand your chances of approval without hurting your credit. The difference between credit card prequalification and credit card preapproval is who initiates the request -- you or the credit card company. If you decide to see your approval chances, you can get prequalified for a credit card by visiting the card provider's prequalification page. When a credit card company reaches out to you with a credit card offer, it will often say you are 'preapproved' for a credit card. You can then follow your preapproval link to complete the application process. For both, the card company does a soft inquiry on your credit report that does not affect your credit score. A hard inquiry happens if you actually apply. In addition, you're not obligated to apply if you're prequalified or preapproved.

Does a preapproval offer guarantee approval? A preapproval is more like an invitation to apply for a credit card. The chances are high you'll be approved. However, you're not guaranteed a credit card yet; you've only met the initial criteria that card issuers use to screen potential cardholders. Once you apply, the credit issuer performs a more detailed, hard inquiry on your credit to make a definitive decision.

What's the difference between instant approval and instant use? Instant approval credit cards will provide you with an answer as soon as you complete the online card application. However, you may still have to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail so you can activate it for use. Instant use credit cards are available immediately after approval. Card companies that offer instant use cards will give you the card number and expiration date as soon as you're approved.

