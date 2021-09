Best credit cards without foreign transaction fees

Credit cards are a really convenient way to pay for things when you're traveling overseas. You don't have to worry about currency conversions or carrying lots of cash, which could be stolen. And paying with a credit card can get you a better exchange rate than what you'd get at the airport currency exchange desk. But you'll want to look out for credit cards that charge foreign transaction fees -- a charge made to recover the cost of converting purchases abroad into US dollars.

A typical foreign transaction fee is around 3% of your purchase. If you rarely travel abroad, a 3% fee on a few souvenirs may not be a big deal. But frequent travelers who charge lodging, rental cars and more could end up paying hundreds of dollars in foreign transaction fees on every trip. Fortunately, there are credit cards with no transaction fee designed for world travelers. Here are our top picks for the best credit cards with no transaction fee. We'll update this list periodically as new options become available.

Best overall card with no foreign transaction fees Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,250 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is our overall top pick for the best credit card with no foreign transaction fee. It beats all the other cards reviewed for sign-up bonuses (valued at $1,250) and travel booking flexibility. It tops the list as an excellent travel rewards credit card thanks to points that can be transferred to partner airline or hotel loyalty sites at a 1:1 ratio. Plus, booking travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards website gets you the most mileage from your points -- up to 25% more. Earn 5x points on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3x points on dining, online groceries, food delivery and streaming services, 2x on all other travel purchases and 1x on everything else. It's a great way to rack up points -- without worrying about foreign transaction fees -- if you travel and dine out frequently.

Best cash-back credit card with no foreign transaction fee See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. APR11.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 14 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 14 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Balance Transfer APR11.99% - 22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40. Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Discover it® Cash Back card is a low-fee credit card that offers a high potential for cash-back earnings. There is no annual or foreign transaction fee to worry about. All purchases earn you at least 1% cash back. However, you could earn higher rewards when you take advantage of the quarterly category bonuses -- like dining and grocery purchases -- of 5%. Best of all, Discover will match your cash back earnings in the first year through its Cashback Match offer, essentially doubling your first year's worth of rewards.

Best flat-rate travel rewards credit card with no foreign transaction fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus Enjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Capital One loads the Venture Rewards card with plenty of travel perks to offset the $95 annual fee. Travel anywhere without any foreign transaction fees and earn 2x unlimited points on all purchases. In addition, Capital One awards you up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck to help you speed through the airport lines. Venture Miles earned can be redeemed on flights and hotels or used to pay for Amazon.com and PayPal purchases. You can also transfer miles to over 15 hotel and airline programs.

Best no annual fee credit card with no foreign transaction fee Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card Card Highlights Intro Bonus 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases. APR13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR up to 29.99% APR Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Bank of America's Travel Rewards card doesn't come with foreign transaction fees or an annual fee. Most low-fee cards are typically no-frills, but the Travel Rewards card provides cardholders with plenty of value. You'll earn 1.5 points for every dollar you spend, with no limit. When it's time to redeem points, there are no blackout dates or website limitations. Book travel from anywhere and apply the points as a statement credit to cover the charge. In addition, the introductory no-interest offer for purchases made in the first 12 months can provide you with some wiggle room to spread out your card payments without incurring fees.

Best welcome bonus credit card with no foreign transaction fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening APR15.99% - 24.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$450 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee 3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 24.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 0% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard comes with the highest annual fee of the cards in this guide, but it's also the best travel rewards card for luxury perks. Frequent travelers will appreciate complimentary Admirals Club membership for lounge access, valued at $500 to $650 per year. The 10,000 bonus Elite Qualifying Miles can help you get to Elite status faster. Priority boarding and a free checked bag on domestic flights are also included.

Best credit card with no foreign transaction fee for foodies See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months. APRSee Pay Over Time APR Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$250 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR See Rates & Fees Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Foodies who enjoy fine dining and gourmet-oriented travel should consider keeping the American Express Gold Card with their passports. There are no foreign transaction fees, and you'll earn four points for every dollar you spend for food and restaurants, as well as 3 points per dollar for travel. You'll also receive a complimentary Uber Eats Pass for 12 months to help you satisfy cravings -- or catch a ride to a favorite restaurant. Although the annual fee is a bit steep at $250, the annual benefits you'll receive make up for the fee. Some of the exclusive perks include $120 in Uber Cash, $120 in dining credits and a $100 onsite credit for spa treatments or dining at Hotel Collection properties. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more

Best credit-building credit card with no foreign transaction fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR26.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Limited Reward Rates Annual Fee$39 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Most cards with low fees and perks are reserved for individuals with stellar credit. The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card fills an important gap by giving people with limited or fair credit a chance to get started or rebuild. Use this card wisely -- you'll automatically get considered for a credit limit increase as soon as six months from approval, boosting your credit score. Spend wisely, enjoy the cash back, make your payments on time and take advantage of unlimited access to your credit report through CreditWise. You'll start to see over time how good financial decisions can impact your credit.

FAQs

What are foreign transaction fees and when are they charged? Card issuers or banks charge foreign transaction fees to cover the cost of exchanging a purchase from the foreign currency to US dollars. If you make a purchase in foreign currency, it's likely you will be charged for the conversion unless you have a no-transaction-fee credit card. One way to avoid having to pay a foreign transaction fee when you're traveling abroad is to choose to pay in US dollars. Many store credit card terminals will recognize your foreign card and prompt you to choose whether you'd like to pay in the local currency or US dollars. If you choose local currency, you may have to pay your bank or card issuer the transaction fee to exchange it. However, if you choose to pay in US dollars, there is no conversion to be performed. Keep in mind that if you choose to pay in US dollars, you may save on the transaction fee but the foreign merchant bank may still tack on a commission for the exchange. The best way to avoid unnecessary fees is to pay with a credit card with no transaction fees.

Which credit cards work worldwide? Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover are the four major credit card processors. Visa and Mastercard are the two most widely accepted credit cards across the world and your best bet if you intend on traveling overseas and paying for goods with a credit card. American Express may be popular in the US, but it's not as widely accepted abroad. Discover is even less accepted than American Express outside of the US. To be safe, it's a good idea to carry a Mastercard or Visa as a backup if your primary card is an American Express or Discover.

Do I need a chip-and-pin credit card when traveling? Most of Europe has adopted the chip-and-pin credit card system which eliminates swiping of magnetic strips and signatures. Instead, card readers will prompt you to insert the card (or tap it for touch-free transactions) to read the chip and prompt you for a PIN as a form of verification. Before you travel overseas, ask your card issuer for a chip card. Otherwise, you may have trouble using a mag-stripe credit card for purchases abroad.

Tips for using a credit card when traveling internationally

Before you get on an airplane, there are a few steps you should take:

If you have a mag stripe card, request a chip credit card from your card provider in advance of your trip.

Set up a travel alert with your card issuer to notify them of what countries you will be visiting or your card may be flagged for fraud.



Take two credit cards and keep them in separate places, in case your wallet is lost or stolen.



Sign up for email or text alerts about charges to monitor your card purchases.



Use a credit card with no foreign transaction fees.



If your card has no transaction fees and you're prompted to choose the payment currency, choose to pay in local rates instead of dollars -- you'll get your bank's wholesale exchange rate, which would be more favorable than the merchant's.



Get familiar with the exchange rate for the country you're visiting so you have an idea of how much you're actually spending.



