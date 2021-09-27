Best credit cards without foreign transaction fees

Credit cards are a really convenient way to pay for things when you're traveling overseas. You don't have to worry about currency conversions or carrying lots of cash, which could be stolen. And paying with a credit card can get you a better exchange rate than what you'd get at the airport currency exchange desk. But you'll want to look out for credit cards that charge foreign transaction fees -- a charge made to recover the cost of converting purchases abroad into US dollars.
A typical foreign transaction fee is around 3% of your purchase. If you rarely travel abroad, a 3% fee on a few souvenirs may not be a big deal. But frequent travelers who charge lodging, rental cars and more could end up paying hundreds of dollars in foreign transaction fees on every trip. Fortunately, there are credit cards with no transaction fee designed for world travelers. Here are our top picks for the best credit cards with no transaction fee. We'll update this list periodically as new options become available.
Best overall card with no foreign transaction fees
- Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3X points on dining.
- Earn 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more.
- Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3X points on dining.
- Earn 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more.
Our Take
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is our overall top pick for the best credit card with no foreign transaction fee. It beats all the other cards reviewed for sign-up bonuses (valued at $1,250) and travel booking flexibility. It tops the list as an excellent travel rewards credit card thanks to points that can be transferred to partner airline or hotel loyalty sites at a 1:1 ratio. Plus, booking travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards website gets you the most mileage from your points -- up to 25% more.
Earn 5x points on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3x points on dining, online groceries, food delivery and streaming services, 2x on all other travel purchases and 1x on everything else. It's a great way to rack up points -- without worrying about foreign transaction fees -- if you travel and dine out frequently.
Best cash-back credit card with no foreign transaction fee
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Our Take
The Discover it® Cash Back card is a low-fee credit card that offers a high potential for cash-back earnings. There is no annual or foreign transaction fee to worry about. All purchases earn you at least 1% cash back. However, you could earn higher rewards when you take advantage of the quarterly category bonuses -- like dining and grocery purchases -- of 5%. Best of all, Discover will match your cash back earnings in the first year through its Cashback Match offer, essentially doubling your first year's worth of rewards.
Best flat-rate travel rewards credit card with no foreign transaction fee
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
Our Take
Capital One loads the Venture Rewards card with plenty of travel perks to offset the $95 annual fee. Travel anywhere without any foreign transaction fees and earn 2x unlimited points on all purchases. In addition, Capital One awards you up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck to help you speed through the airport lines. Venture Miles earned can be redeemed on flights and hotels or used to pay for Amazon.com and PayPal purchases. You can also transfer miles to over 15 hotel and airline programs.
Best no annual fee credit card with no foreign transaction fee
Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
Our Take
Bank of America's Travel Rewards card doesn't come with foreign transaction fees or an annual fee. Most low-fee cards are typically no-frills, but the Travel Rewards card provides cardholders with plenty of value. You'll earn 1.5 points for every dollar you spend, with no limit. When it's time to redeem points, there are no blackout dates or website limitations. Book travel from anywhere and apply the points as a statement credit to cover the charge. In addition, the introductory no-interest offer for purchases made in the first 12 months can provide you with some wiggle room to spread out your card payments without incurring fees.
Best welcome bonus credit card with no foreign transaction fee
- 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases*
- 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases*
Our Take
The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard comes with the highest annual fee of the cards in this guide, but it's also the best travel rewards card for luxury perks. Frequent travelers will appreciate complimentary Admirals Club membership for lounge access, valued at $500 to $650 per year. The 10,000 bonus Elite Qualifying Miles can help you get to Elite status faster. Priority boarding and a free checked bag on domestic flights are also included.
Best credit card with no foreign transaction fee for foodies
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, including takeout and delivery.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, including takeout and delivery.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Our Take
Foodies who enjoy fine dining and gourmet-oriented travel should consider keeping the American Express Gold Card with their passports. There are no foreign transaction fees, and you'll earn four points for every dollar you spend for food and restaurants, as well as 3 points per dollar for travel. You'll also receive a complimentary Uber Eats Pass for 12 months to help you satisfy cravings -- or catch a ride to a favorite restaurant. Although the annual fee is a bit steep at $250, the annual benefits you'll receive make up for the fee. Some of the exclusive perks include $120 in Uber Cash, $120 in dining credits and a $100 onsite credit for spa treatments or dining at Hotel Collection properties.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more
Best credit-building credit card with no foreign transaction fee
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Our Take
Most cards with low fees and perks are reserved for individuals with stellar credit. The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card fills an important gap by giving people with limited or fair credit a chance to get started or rebuild. Use this card wisely -- you'll automatically get considered for a credit limit increase as soon as six months from approval, boosting your credit score. Spend wisely, enjoy the cash back, make your payments on time and take advantage of unlimited access to your credit report through CreditWise. You'll start to see over time how good financial decisions can impact your credit.
FAQs
What are foreign transaction fees and when are they charged?
Card issuers or banks charge foreign transaction fees to cover the cost of exchanging a purchase from the foreign currency to US dollars. If you make a purchase in foreign currency, it's likely you will be charged for the conversion unless you have a no-transaction-fee credit card.
One way to avoid having to pay a foreign transaction fee when you're traveling abroad is to choose to pay in US dollars. Many store credit card terminals will recognize your foreign card and prompt you to choose whether you'd like to pay in the local currency or US dollars. If you choose local currency, you may have to pay your bank or card issuer the transaction fee to exchange it. However, if you choose to pay in US dollars, there is no conversion to be performed.
Keep in mind that if you choose to pay in US dollars, you may save on the transaction fee but the foreign merchant bank may still tack on a commission for the exchange. The best way to avoid unnecessary fees is to pay with a credit card with no transaction fees.
Which credit cards work worldwide?
Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover are the four major credit card processors. Visa and Mastercard are the two most widely accepted credit cards across the world and your best bet if you intend on traveling overseas and paying for goods with a credit card.
American Express may be popular in the US, but it's not as widely accepted abroad. Discover is even less accepted than American Express outside of the US. To be safe, it's a good idea to carry a Mastercard or Visa as a backup if your primary card is an American Express or Discover.
Do I need a chip-and-pin credit card when traveling?
Most of Europe has adopted the chip-and-pin credit card system which eliminates swiping of magnetic strips and signatures. Instead, card readers will prompt you to insert the card (or tap it for touch-free transactions) to read the chip and prompt you for a PIN as a form of verification. Before you travel overseas, ask your card issuer for a chip card. Otherwise, you may have trouble using a mag-stripe credit card for purchases abroad.
Tips for using a credit card when traveling internationally
Before you get on an airplane, there are a few steps you should take:
- If you have a mag stripe card, request a chip credit card from your card provider in advance of your trip.
- Set up a travel alert with your card issuer to notify them of what countries you will be visiting or your card may be flagged for fraud.
- Take two credit cards and keep them in separate places, in case your wallet is lost or stolen.
- Sign up for email or text alerts about charges to monitor your card purchases.
- Use a credit card with no foreign transaction fees.
- If your card has no transaction fees and you're prompted to choose the payment currency, choose to pay in local rates instead of dollars -- you'll get your bank's wholesale exchange rate, which would be more favorable than the merchant's.
- Get familiar with the exchange rate for the country you're visiting so you have an idea of how much you're actually spending.
Cards researched
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Discover it Cash Back
- Discover it Miles
- Discover it chrome
- Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- The Platinum Card from American Express
- Secured Mastercard from Capital One
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
- Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
- American Express Gold Card
- Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- United Explorer Card
- Petal 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa Credit Card
- Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card
- U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card
- Mastercard Titanium Card
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.