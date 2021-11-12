Groceries are one of the biggest monthly expenditures for most people. On average, Americans spend $412 each month on groceries, amounting to nearly $5,000 per year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. No matter how much time you spend bargain hunting and clipping coupons, groceries are essential, unavoidable purchases that can add up.
The right credit card can turn your grocery shopping trips into a consistent source of cash back and other rewards. Used responsibly, the best credit cards for groceries can help you score savings every time you check out at the supermarket. Whether you shop in person or online, we've found the top cards to maximize rewards depending on your lifestyle and spending habits.
Best overall grocery card
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Our Take
Whether you're shopping for groceries for yourself or your family, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a solid option for most people. It provides the highest cash-back rate of any card we researched, offering 6% cash back on up to $6,000 spent at US supermarkets each year -- for as much as $360 back per year at this rate. Plus, you'll still get 1% cash back if you exceed $6,000.
Additionally, you'll receive the benefits of 6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions and 3% back on US gas station purchases and transportation services. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Best card for online grocery shopping
- 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
- 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
- 1% back on all other purchases*
- 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
- 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
- 1% back on all other purchases*
Our Take
If you're a regular shopper at Amazon and Whole Foods, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* is a great way to earn cash back on your purchases. It offers 5% cash back at Whole Foods Market and on Amazon Fresh and other Amazon.com purchases, which can be redeemed at checkout or as a statement credit from Chase. You can also score up to a $150 Amazon gift card upon account approval.
This card also features 2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations and drug stores and 1% on everything else. You must have an Amazon Prime membership -- $119 per year -- to apply for this card, but we're guessing if you're a heavy Amazon shopper, you're already a member.
Best grocery card with no annual fee
- 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
- 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services and on drugstore purchases.
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
- 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
- 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services and on drugstore purchases.
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Our Take
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a high cash-back rate on grocery store purchases -- 5% on up to $12,000 of purchases in your first year (not including purchases made at Walmart or Target). This top-tier rate isn't associated with an annual fee, unlike the competition. You'll also enjoy other rewards categories and a welcome bonus. This card's sibling, the Chase Freedom Flex℠, offers the same great grocery rewards, but its flat rate for other purchases is 1% versus the Chase Freedom Unlimited, which offers a blanket 1.5%.
Best grocery card for travel rewards
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, including takeout and delivery.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, including takeout and delivery.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Our Take
If you would like to redeem grocery rewards for travel, the American Express® Gold Card is a great choice. On up to $25,000 of purchases per calendar year at US supermarkets, you can enjoy 4x Membership Rewards® Points (then 1x points) -- valued at 2 cents each when redeemed for travel, according to The Points Guy. That's an estimated 8% return on your grocery purchases toward travel.
Keep in mind this card has a higher-than-average annual fee of $250, and for the most bang for your buck (or points), you must book travel through the Amex Travel Portal. When redeemed for cash back (received in the form of statement credits), these points are only worth roughly 0.6 cent each.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
How to choose the right grocery credit card
Deciding which grocery credit card is right for you will depend largely on your shopping habits. Keep in mind that most major credit card companies do not consider wholesale clubs and big-box stores like Walmart and Target to be grocery stores, so your purchases there might not qualify for the same rewards. Before applying for a grocery credit card, you'll want to closely read the fine print to make sure that your needs will be met depending on where you shop.
One last thing to keep in mind: Don't get overly enamored of credit cards with a welcome bonus offer. While the immediate cash back can be appealing, it is typically a one-time or short-lived reward. Groceries are purchases that you need to make every month. You're better off focusing on maximizing these rewards over time rather than going for the up-front bonus.
How do you earn rewards with grocery cards?
Here's the way cash-back rewards credit cards typically work: Let's say your credit card offers 3% cash back on groceries. That means for every $100 you spend on groceries, you will get $3 back. While it's called "cash back," the card issuer won't actually give you physical cash. Instead, the "cash" will be associated with your account. Depending on your card, your cash back earned could appear as a statement credit or could be redeemed in other ways, like for travel or as gift cards.
To make the most of your cash back, it's important to pay off your balance in full each month, in order to avoid accruing interest that would essentially void any rewards you may have earned.
Is a grocery credit card right for me?
Grocery cards can be a great way to earn rewards for essentials you purchase every week or month. But that doesn't mean they're the best option for you. It all comes down to how you spend your money. If you travel frequently, travel rewards credit cards or airline credit cards might make more sense. And if you're worried about overspending to earn rewards, consider a flat-rate cash-back card that will earn you the same rewards rate for any purchase.
Our methodology
CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.
For cash-back credit cards, for example, key factors include the annual fee, the welcome bonus and the cash-back rate (or rates, if they differ by spending category). For rewards and miles cards, we calculate and weigh the net monetary value of a card's respective perks. And with balance transfer credit cards, we analyze specs such as the duration of the introductory 0% APR period and the balance transfer fee, while acknowledging secondary factors such as the standard APR and the length of time you have to make a balance transfer after you open the account.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, click here.
For rates and fees of the American Express Gold Card, click here.
*All information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.