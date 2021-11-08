Best credit cards for good credit

Having good credit typically means that your FICO score ranges between 670 and 739 out of a possible 850 points. As your credit score increases, so do your credit card options. Credit cards for individuals with good credit often come with a lower annual percentage rate (APR) and more perks than credit cards for people with lower scores. However, these cards can also be harder to qualify for.
If you've reached the good credit zone, the following are the best credit cards based on fees and perks.
Best overall for good credit
- Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 3X points on dining.
- Earn 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more.
Our Take
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is an all-around excellent credit card when you've established a good credit history. You'll earn points quickly (5 points for every dollar spent on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3 points per dollar on dining and 2 points per dollar on other travel purchases) that can be redeemed for travel, products, services and cash. The welcome bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, which is valued at $750 for travel redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards, is the best of all the cards reviewed.
In addition, booking travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards website gives you a 25% bonus on the points you redeem. Although there's a $95 annual fee, the quality of perks, including premium car rental insurance and travel assistance, easily offset that expense.
Best cash-back card for good credit
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Our Take
The Discover it Cash Back* card lets you earn 1% cash back on most of your everyday purchases but has some real opportunities to earn more when you activate the quarterly bonus categories. You can earn 5% cash back upon activation on rotating quarterly categories (such as wholesale clubs, Amazon.com, PayPal and more) on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%. All you need to do is visit the card's cash-back rewards calendar and activate the categories. In addition, Discover's cash-back match will effectively double your cash earnings at the end of the first year.
Best low-fee card for good credit
Our Take
If you prefer straight-up savings over bonus travel rewards or cash-back earnings, a no-frills credit card with low fees may be just what you're looking for. Many of the best low-fee, no-frills credit cards are actually reserved for individuals with good credit.
The Citi Diamond Preferred card is the perfect example. You'll typically need a credit score between 670 and 850 to qualify. If you're approved, you won't have an annual fee to worry about. In addition, the APR starting as low as 13.74% variable is the second-lowest rate (behind the Discover it Cash Back) among the cards we reviewed.
Best travel rewards card for good credit
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Our Take
Earning rewards with the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express is straightforward. Spending on restaurants worldwide, US supermarkets and Delta Airlines earns you two miles for every dollar you spend. Other purchases earn 1X. In addition, for a limited time, you can earn 70,000 miles as a welcome bonus after spending $2,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership (offer expires 11/10/21), making it possible to redeem free travel sooner than you might expect.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Best dining card for good credit
- Earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through January 2023
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- Earn 1% on all other purchases
Our Take
If takeout and dining out are a regular part of your life, knowing you can earn an unlimited amount of credit card rewards for restaurant spending can be a big selling point. This card may also be one of the easiest credit cards for approval when you have good credit. You can check your approval potential first without risking a dip in your credit score by filling out the prequalification form to determine if you'd be approved (and for how much) if you formally apply.
Best introductory bonus card for good credit
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Our Take
One of the best welcome bonuses is offered by the Citi Premier credit card. You can receive 80,000 welcome points, valued at $800, if you spend $4,000 in the first three months after approval. Besides the excellent introductory bonus, you have the potential to earn rewards quickly. Citi awards you three points for every dollar spent on restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and air travel. In addition, you can earn 1X on other purchases.
Best grocery and gas card for good credit
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Our Take
The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is a top choice if you have a credit score over 670 and want to earn maximum rewards on groceries and gas. You'll earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and 3% cash back at US gas stations. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. Plus, you can earn $300 back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $3,000 within the first six months of card membership.
This Amex card also offers a Buy Now, Pay Later feature that allows you to enjoy $0 in plan fees during your first 12 months of account opening when you use the American Express Plan It® feature to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Plans created after that will have a plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to purchases, and other factors.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
FAQs
What does it mean to have 'good' credit?
Good credit is a general term. Credit bureaus have various requirements to achieve 'good' credit. As mentioned at the top, FICO's good credit score ranges from 670 to 739 out of a possible 300 to 850 points. FICO is one of the most popular scoring methods, but it's not the only one. With VantageScore 4.0, another popular scoring model, your score must be between 661 and 780.
Creditors see prospective cardholders with good credit as lower risk. Individuals with a clean credit history are more likely to spend responsibly and make payments on time and are less likely to default on their card balances. As a result, having good credit means you're more likely to get approved for most credit cards at a lower interest rate and higher limit.
How do I get a good credit score?
Getting a good credit score takes time. Everyone starts with no credit history and works their way up. You can start with a credit-building card or personal loan with a low credit limit and make payments on time. You can continue building credit by adding other credit cards or loans. Some of the factors that are used to rate your credit include payment history, overall credit available, utilization and age of your accounts. The longer you make responsible spending choices and keep your current accounts in good standing, the better your chances of achieving good credit.
Which cards are the easiest to get with a good credit score?
Applying for a credit card is a bit of a gamble. There is no guarantee you'll be approved, even if you have good credit. Your credit score could dip after a card application due to the hard inquiry on your credit report -- even if you're denied after applying.
The easiest card to get with a good credit score is an instant approval card that makes an immediate decision. Another option is a preapproved or prequalified credit card. Online prequalification lets you see whether you could be approved if you formally apply -- without any commitment. Best of all, a prequalification won't affect your credit score so you can check risk-free to see if it's worth applying.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card, click here
*All information about the Discover it Cash Back and Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.