Best Credit Cards for Everyday Use in May 2022

Want to maximize your benefits on the most common spending categories? According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on American spending, the majority of everyday transactions -- outside of housing costs -- go to groceries, restaurants and gas.
These cards won't take much to maintain as they have no annual fee -- and they give the best variety of rewards and extras for a variety of credit scores.
Best simple cash-rewards programSee Rates and Fees
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Our Take
The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card will help you maximize cash back on purchases across the board. It's got one of the highest flat rates on the market, with 2% cash rewards on purchases. While you can find higher rewards rates for specific spending categories elsewhere, you won't have to switch between different cards to get a good overall return.
Your everyday spending may earn you a welcome bonus, as well. The $200 cash rewards welcome bonus requires you to meet a $1,000 spending threshold in the first three months after account opening.
For more details and benefits, see our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card.
Best for fluid spending habits
- Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.
- Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Our Take
If you find yourself flowing through different phases of spending from month to month -- perhaps you primarily use groceries at home for a few weeks and then turn to takeout the following weeks -- the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card card allows you to optimize your cash back rewards automatically.
This card earns you 5% cash back on your highest eligible spending category each billing cycle (on up to $500 spent, then 1%), calculated by Citi without any work required on your end. Eligible spending categories include restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment -- running the gamut of popular everyday spending categories. You'll earn 1% on all other purchases.
You can take advantage of the welcome bonus, too. Spend $750 in the first three months after account opening to earn $200 (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou points, which can be redeemed for cash back).
To learn more about this card and its benefits, see our full review of the Citi Custom Cash card.
Best for cash-back and extra perks
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Our Take
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ claims many rewards categories in an eclectic fashion. There is a rotating 5% category that changes every quarter. It typically covers common everyday spending categories -- like grocery stores, gas stations, retailers like Walmart -- but it only applies to your first $1,500 in spending per quarter (then 1%). You'll also have to manually activate this benefit each quarter to use it.
Other cash-back rates for this card include 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, which is Chase's rewards portal, and 3% on dining at restaurants (including takeout and delivery services) and drugstore purchases. You earn 1% back on all other purchases.
You'll also get benefits for Lyft and DoorDash. Through March 2025, you can earn 5% cash back on all Lyft rides when you use the Chase Freedom Flex to pay. You also get three complimentary months of DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service (activate by 12/31/24). This service provides unlimited deliveries for a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders of $12 or more on DoorDash and Caviar. You'll then automatically be enrolled in DashPass at half off for the next 9 months, but you can opt out if you decide not to keep the service.
For more details on this card's other offerings, check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Flex.
Best for restaurants and takeoutSee Rates and Fees
- 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery.
- 2X points on streaming services.
- 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations
- 1X point on all other eligible purchases.
Our Take
Food away from home is one of the biggest everyday spending categories for Americans, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you love grabbing takeout or dining out, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card earns 4x points on dining, takeout and restaurant delivery. At a redemption rate of 1 cent per point, you earn 4% back.
But that's not all -- there are additional everyday spending categories that earn more than the basic rate. You'll also earn 2x points on grocery stores, gas stations, EV charging stations and streaming services. The basic rate is 1x point for all other eligible purchases.
The welcome bonus is also competitive with the other picks for everyday spending. You earn 20,000 bonus points -- equivalent to $200 -- when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.
Best crypto card for everyday spending
- 3% back on dining (up to $6,000 in annual spend, then 1%)
- 2% back on groceries.
- 1% back on all other purchases.
Our Take
The Gemini Credit Card* -- one of a handful of new crypto credit cards -- opened its waitlist recently. To apply, you must be a verified Gemini user or become one by making an account, uploading your passport or driver's license and getting approved. If you get through this process you can apply for the Gemini Credit Card.
You can choose to earn your rewards in over 60 cryptocurrencies, and you can move your rewards off of the Gemini platform and onto your own crypto wallet. This card offers the best rewards for everyday spending of the available crypto cards on the market right now. You'll earn 3% on dining (on up to $6,000 annually, then 1%), an unlimited 2% back on groceries and 1% back on all other purchases.
See our full review of the Gemini Credit Card for more information.
FAQs
How should I choose a credit card?
Ultimately, the right credit card is individual to each person and their goals and preferences. Decide what features you're looking for: maximized rewards, spaced-out payments on a large purchase, credit building, an emergency credit card or other benefits. From there, you can decide the type of card you're looking for. You can then use online reviews like those at CNET to further narrow down what terms will work best for you.
How do I qualify for a credit card?
The better the benefits, the more hoops you'll need to jump through to be eligible for certain credit cards. Credit cards with attractive rewards programs or cash-back rewards require better credit than more basic credit card varieties.
If you have poor or fair credit, you might only qualify for credit builder or secured credit cards. If you have good to excellent credit, you may easily qualify for any credit card you want. But if you don't have the right score, you can always work to improve your credit for better odds of approval.
What's the best credit card to get for first-time users?
The best credit card for beginners is one that will help you build credit, so make sure to get a card that reports to the three credit bureaus. You'll also want to determine how you plan to use a credit card. Are you expecting to carry a balance from month to month, or can you reliably pay the credit issuer off? Are you a student who needs to finance a bunch of back-to-school purchases? Depending on what you need, one credit card might be better than another.
Our methodology
CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.
*All information about the Gemini Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.