Best credit cards for Amazon for July 2021

A cash-back credit card can be a worthwhile strategy for shopping, particularly for big-ticket items like a smartwatch, TV, laptop or desktop PC. And if you're a frequent Amazon shopper, there are a few rewards credit cards that offer Amazon-specific rewards -- and a few don't even require a Prime membership.
As always, remember that cash-back rewards are a worthwhile pursuit in tandem with responsible credit card use. That means spending within your limits and paying off your balance every month. Otherwise, you risk paying more in interest than you could earn back in rewards, potentially undermining the whole enterprise and damaging your personal finances in the process.
Below, we highlight a few of the best cash-back credit cards, including options that offer significant savings at Amazon.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card
Reward rates: 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods; 2% at restaurants, gas stations, drugstores; 1% on everything else; up to 10% cash back on rotating categories and Prime exclusives
Annual fee: $0 (must be an Amazon Prime member to apply)
Sign-up bonus: Up to $150 Amazon Gift Card
Credit requirement: Fair
Introductory APR: N/A
APR: 14.24% to 22.24% variable
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card is a solid choice for earning cash back. New card users receive up to a $150 welcome bonus in the form of an Amazon gift card. And you'll earn 5% cash back on any Whole Foods or Amazon purchase -- a compelling cash-back bonus, especially if you're a frequent Amazon.com or Whole Foods shopper -- that can be redeemed at checkout or as a credit statement from Chase. You must have an Amazon Prime membership to apply for this Amazon Visa Signature card.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
Reward rates: 3% cash back in the category of your choice (online shopping category includes Amazon.com); 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, then 1%); 1% on everything else
Annual fee: $0
Sign-up bonus: $200 online cash bonus rewards after spending $1,000 in purchases in first 90 days
Credit requirement: Good to excellent
Introductory APR: 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card allows you to choose your own bonus category once a month from six categories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement/furnishings. If you select online shopping as your rewards category, you'll be eligible to earn 3% cash back at Amazon.com, plus many other online retailers. It's worth noting that you only earn 3% on your selected category and 2% at grocery stores and wholesalers for purchases up to $2,500 each quarter. After that, your cash-back rate goes down to 1%.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Reward rates: 6% cash back at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1% (including Whole Foods); 6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions (including Amazon Prime Video); 3% on transit and US gas stations; 1% on other everyday purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for first year; $95 per year after (see rates and fees)
Intro bonus: 20% back on Amazon.com purchases made in the first six months of card membership (up to $200 back); $150 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first six months of card membership. Cash back is received in the form of statement credits.
Credit requirement: Good to excellent
Introductory APR: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening (see rates and fees)
APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable (see rates and fees)
New members can earn $150 by spending $3,000 within the first six months. Members also earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) and select US streaming subscriptions (including Whole Foods and Amazon Prime Video).
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Reward rates: 3% cash back at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1% (including Whole Foods); 2% cash back at US gas stations and select US department stores; 1% on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for statement credits.
Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
Intro bonus: 20% back on Amazon.com purchases made in the first six months of card membership (up to $150 cash back); $100 back after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first six months of card membership. Cash back is received in the form of statement credits.
Credit requirement: Good to excellent
Introductory APR: 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months from the date of account opening (see rates and fees)
APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable (see rates and fees)
Although the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers higher all-around cash-back incentives and opportunities, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express has no annual fee and features a few Amazon perks. The Everyday card features lower cash-back rates (3% cash back on US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year then 1%, 2% on US gas stations and select US department store purchases and 1% for other purchases) but offers an Amazon-specific intro bonus: You can earn 20% back in Amazon.com purchases made in your first six months of membership, for a maximum of $150 in cash-back rewards. On top of that, you can earn another $100 back when you spend $2,000 in purchases within the first six months.
