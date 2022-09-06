Bank of America offers a handful of credit cards for businesses that focus on cash-back rewards, travel rewards and airline rewards. Most of them have a rewards program, an introductory APR on purchases and no annual fee, but their specific programs are designed to target different types of business needs. And though you don't have to bank with Bank of America to apply for their credit cards, many Bank of America business credit cards -- just like Bank of America consumer credit cards -- offer boosted credit card rewards if your business banks or invests with Bank of America or Merrill.
A general business card for cash back
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases everywhere, every time.
Our Take
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card -- while a mouthful -- is Bank of America's staple cash-back business card. While no one element on its own is necessarily the best in class, the combination of benefits together is a good offer for a business card with no annual fee.
You earn 1.5% cash back on everything for no annual fee. Like with some other cards on this list, you can earn a $300 statement credit online bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days. The 0% introductory APR for nine billing cycles on purchases offers you some flexibility to finance some of your business costs without interest, but you'll have to watch out for the variable APR of 14.49% to 24.49% after the promotion ends.
For those who might carry a balance
Our Take
The Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card is optimal for businesses who may need a credit card to help them carry over some balances. While that's not an ideal situation, it can help businesses stay afloat with the proper approach. If you're carrying a credit card balance, rewards programs don't make up for the interest charges you incur. The Platinum Plus Business Card doesn't offer a rewards program, but it does offer a lower APR range of many business credit cards. The APR is variable from 12.49% to 23.49%. While your APR will depend on your business's creditworthiness, you have the potential to lower your interest charges with this card.
The introductory 0% APR on purchases for seven billing cycles (12.49% to 23.49% variable APR thereafter) may be able to help bridge any financial gaps you have in the short-term without any interest at all, if you use the card properly. Earning the welcome bonus can also give you a leg up.
A credit card for business travel
- Earn 3 points per every dollar spent on travel purchases (car, hotel, airline) booked through the Bank of America® Travel Center.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases everywhere, every time-no matter how much you spend. Points don't expire.
Our Take
Bank of America offers a pretty decent business travel card, though it doesn't offer any general business perks. You'll get a flat rewards rate of 1.5 points on your purchases, and double that for booking flights, hotels or car rentals through Bank of America® Travel Center. Besides there being no annual fee, there are also no foreign transaction fees, so you can use this card just as effectively for international business travel as domestic.
Points -- whether earned via the welcome bonus or the rewards program -- are worth 1 cent each when redeemed for statement credits for travel or dining purchases. You'll also be able to take advantage of the introductory APR on purchases if you need to finance any large purchases.
Custom business rewards program
- 3% cash back in the category of your choice (on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter).
- 2% cash back on dining purchases (on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter).
- 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases.
Our Take
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card offers a solid cash-back rewards program for most businesses because you can adjust the flagship rewards rate to the spending category of your choice. While gas stations are the default category, you can also choose to earn 3% cash back at office supply stores, on travel, on TV or telecom and wireless services, computer services or business consulting services. You can earn these rewards for up to a combined $50,000 in spending each calendar year between the 3% category and the 2% cash back on dining. After that, and for any purchases that don't fit in the specific rewards category, you'll earn 1%.
For business travelers using Alaska Airlines
- Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Our Take
Besides the rewards on Alaska Airlines flights, the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business Card offers a valuable welcome bonus. You can get 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. The Companion Fare allows you to book another passenger on your flight for the reduced fee on any Alaska Airlines flight booked through alaskaair.com, and you'll also get one of the same value in the form of an Annual Companion Fare for your account anniversary each year.
Otherwise, you can take advantage of the rewards program -- which is probably only worthwhile for booking your Alaska Airlines flights -- and the free checked bag for you and up to six passengers on your reservation. This is the only Bank of America business credit card with an annual fee, though it's quite low for airline credit cards: $50 per business per year plus $25 for each employee card.
FAQs
How many employees can you add to a business credit card?
You'll have to check the details of your specific business card's offer to see what the cap is on employee cards. Many business credit cards offer up to 100 employees on the same account. Some credit cards might charge a fee for additional employees, some may not.
What do you need when applying for a business credit card?
You'll need to have a legally registered business to apply for a business credit card, whether it be a corporation (including LLCs), a partnership or a sole proprietorship. Applications will typically ask for business information such as address, years in business, its structure, revenue as well as your personal information. A good credit score of at least 670 and reasonably healthy business financials are typically required for approval.
What is the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program?
The Bank of America Preferred Rewards program is a loyalty program meant to incentivize Bank of America customers to keep money in a Bank of America savings account or Merrill investing account, despite not needing either account to open a Bank of America Credit Card. You can progress through the Preferred Rewards program to earn benefits like boosted credit card rewards, increased interest rates on your savings accounts and discounts on loans.
