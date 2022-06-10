Are the New Changes to the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express Good or Bad?

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
Yesterday, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express boosted the value of its welcome offer by nearly 17% -- from earning a $300 statement credit to a $350 statement credit when you spend $3,000 in the first six months of card ownership.
The spending threshold to unlock it hasn't changed, making the overall welcome offer more valuable to all cardholders. However, the card's introductory $0 annual fee for the first year has been eliminated, as well. This means new customers have to pay $95 each year for this card.
While the $95 annual fee is on par with other midtier rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Citi Premier® Card, the welcome offer lags behind that of its competitors. Still, the Blue Cash Preferred shines when it comes to grocery rewards, gas rewards and transit rewards.
Cardholders earn a top rate of 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% at U.S. gas stations and 3% on other transit expenses, like taxis, tolls, parking, trains and buses. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. In a high inflation environment, this is a great card to add to your wallet.
For more details about the rewards program, introductory APR on purchases and other perks, see our full review of the Blue Cash Preferred Card.
