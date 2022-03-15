American Express Cards for 2022

There are partner offers featured in this article.
American Express is an iconic credit card brand, home to classics such as The Platinum Card from American Express and The Centurion® Card* from American Express, or "black card." The company offers many premium products and fosters partnerships with hotels and airlines for co-branded cards. It also offers cards for everyday spending categories.
American Express is unique as one of the major credit card processors alongside Visa, Mastercard and Discover. Below are some of the most popular American Express cards on the market.
Cash-back card
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Our Take
Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Cash-back card with no annual fee
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)
- 2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Our Take
Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Premium travel card
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Our Take
Check out our full review of The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Travel and dining card
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Delta's platinum card
- Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
- Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
Our Take
Check out our full review of Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card.
Delta's gold card
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
For the Marriott loyalist
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.
- 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines.
- 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
Hilton card with no annual fee
- Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Midtier Hilton card
- Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Premium Hilton card
- Earn 14X Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Our Take
All information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
*All information about the Centurion Card from American Express has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
