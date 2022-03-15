CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons 'Halo' on Paramount Plus 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney Plus Release Date iOS 15.4: Best New Features WatchOS 8.5: All the New Features Gas Prices
Featured Banking Credit Cards Cryptocurrency Insurance Investing Loans Mortgages Taxes
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you apply through our links, we may get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure

American Express Cards for 2022

Amex has a card for every lifestyle and budget.

Jaclyn DeJohn headshot
Jaclyn DeJohn
Show more (5 items)

There are partner offers featured in this article.

American Express is an iconic credit card brand, home to classics such as The Platinum Card from American Express and The Centurion® Card* from American Express, or "black card." The company offers many premium products and fosters partnerships with hotels and airlines for co-branded cards. It also offers cards for everyday spending categories. 

American Express is unique as one of the major credit card processors alongside Visa, Mastercard and Discover. Below are some of the most popular American Express cards on the market.

Cash-back card

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
APR13.99%-23.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
  • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee N/A
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
  • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases

Our Take

Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Learn More

Cash-back card with no annual fee

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
APR13.99%-23.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)
  • 2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% on Purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee N/A
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)
  • 2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases

Our Take

Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Learn More

Premium travel card

The Platinum Card® from American Express
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
APRSee Pay Over Time APR
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
  • Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Annual Fee$695
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
  • Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.

Our Take

Check out our full review of The Platinum Card® from American Express.

Learn More

Travel and dining card

American Express® Gold Card
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months.
APRSee Pay Over Time APR
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
  • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
  • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Annual Fee$250
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR See Rates & Fees
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
  • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
  • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.

Learn More

Delta's platinum card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
APR15.74%-24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
  • Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets.
  • Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
Annual Fee$250
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
  • Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets.
  • Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.

Our Take

Check out our full review of Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card.

Learn More

Delta's gold card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 70,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
APR15.74% - 24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets.
  • Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets.
  • Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Learn More

For the Marriott loyalist

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases on the Card within the first 3 months.
APR15.74%-24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.
  • 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines.
  • 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
Annual Fee$450
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.
  • 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines.
  • 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

Learn More

Hilton card with no annual fee

Hilton Honors American Express Card
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferSpecial Offer: Earn 70,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $1,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 3 months of Card Membership.
APR15.74% - 24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
  • Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
  • Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

Learn More

Midtier Hilton card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro OfferSpecial Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 3 months of Card Membership.
APR15.74%-24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
  • Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
  • Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

Learn More

Premium Hilton card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
APR15.74% - 24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 14X Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
  • Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
  • Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Annual Fee$450
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
  • Earn 14X Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
  • Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
  • Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

Our Take

All information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

Learn More

*All information about the Centurion Card from American Express has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.