Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.

To choose the ideal card for your business, compare your budget to the card rewards and perks to find a good fit. Keep in mind that while some American Express business cards earn cash back or loyalty points for third-party partnerships, others earn Membership Rewards® points, American Express's branded currency.

Membership Rewards points are typically only worth 1 cent when redeemed for flights booked through American Express Travel, and they're worth significantly less for other redemption methods. Cards that offer Membership Rewards points are therefore most likely to suit you if you're specifically looking to reduce your flight costs in the long term. Other cards will offer better general rewards propositions.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Read more: American Express Consumer Cards

For big budgets and business travel 7/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. APR16.49% - 24.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$695 Additional Details Late Payment Fee $39 or 2.99% of any past due Pay in Full amount, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Business Platinum Card® from American Express earns cardholders Membership Rewards points, and its reward program fittingly favors flights and prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com (5x points). Otherwise the rewards, annual fee and welcome offer suggest that this card might be best for medium-to-large businesses that have a high enough budget to be able to take full advantage. The rewards themselves are probably not enough to make the card worth it in most cases, but if you can take advantage of the more than $1,000 in annual statement credits, this card may become a no-brainer.

For flexible business rewards 7.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.* APR16.49% - 24.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$295 Additional Details Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Business Gold Card earns Membership Rewards points at less than half the annual fee of the Business Platinum. The rewards program offers a lot more flexibility and focuses less on travel, making it more widely applicable to different business types. For the flagship rewards category, you can earn 4x points on your top two spending categories, on up to $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1x). The qualifying rewards categories include: Airfare purchased directly from airlines U.S. purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio) U.S. purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software and cloud solutions U.S. purchases at gas stations U.S. purchases at restaurants, including takeout and delivery U.S. purchases for shipping

Cash back for small businesses 7.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months. APR15.49% - 23.49% Variable Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual FeeNo annual fee Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up tp $39 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take More akin to a consumer cash-back card, the American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a good option for a sole proprietorship or single-member limited liability company. There's no annual fee and the rewards are relatively straightforward and applicable. If you average $1,000 in spending per month or more, you'll likely be able to earn the welcome offer. Otherwise, this card doesn't offer additional perks besides car rental loss and damage insurance**.

An option for flights with no annual fee 6/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. APR15.49% - 23.49% Variable Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual FeeNo annual fee Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take We don't really recommend The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express when you can get the Blue Business Cash Card instead. The Blue Business Plus earns rewards in Membership Rewards points rather than giving you cash back, so the value and redemption is less flexible. The welcome offer value is also smaller than that of the Blue Business Cash, even if you redeem your rewards for flights through American Express Travel. It also comes with an extended warranty** and purchase protection** on eligible purchases.

For domestic business travel 3.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases with the Business Green Rewards Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. APR16.49% to 24.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95 Additional Details Late Payment Fee $39 or 2.99% of any past due Pay in Full amount, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Business Green Rewards Card isn't a great card for general business costs. The welcome offer and rewards are similar to the Blue Business Plus Credit Card, but with the added burden of a $95 annual fee after the first year's introductory $0 fee. The one redeeming quality of this card is its combination of a few extras for travel which are unique to this card: car rental loss and damage insurance** paired with a baggage insurance plan**. However, there are foreign transaction fees which limit the use of travel perks while overseas.

For flexible payments for volatile cash flows 3/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferN/A APRN/A Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$250 Additional Details Late Payment Fee 1.5% then 2.99% of the past due amount (minimum: $39) Foreign Transaction Fees N/A Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take You're buying a unique card proposition for the Plum Card's $250 annual fee. There's no traditional rewards program, welcome offer or introductory APR, but you can mold your card payments to the volatility of your cash flow. The Plum Card allows you to carry your balance interest-free for up to 60 days, or you can earn a 1.5% discount on any payments you make within 10 days of the statement closing date if you find yourself pretty liquid. There's no preset spending limit with this card, either, so you can rest assured your large purchases should go through.

For business expenses through Amazon 8.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn a $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months. APR16.49% - 24.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual FeeNo annual fee Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take To maximize your savings on Amazon purchases with the Amazon Business Prime Card, you'll have to have a Business Prime membership. Business Prime memberships start at $69 a year and include fast and free delivery. You get the option for financing or rewards on your Amazon Business, Whole Foods Market, AWS and Amazon.com -- this is good for office supplies, software services, stocking the company refrigerator and more. The rewards program is coupled with a few travel perks like no foreign transaction fees and a baggage insurance plan**, despite most of the rewards only applying in the United States. For more information, see our full review of the Amazon Business Prime Card.

For non-Business Prime members 7.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn a $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months. APR16.49% - 24.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual FeeNo annual fee Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Amazon Business Card is the equivalent credit card for businesses that don't have a Business Prime membership. The tradeoff for not having to pay for membership is fewer rewards or shorter promotional financing on eligible Amazon purchases. And while most Amazon cards offer an Amazon gift card upon approval as a welcome bonus, you have to earn the Amazon Business Card's welcome bonus just like most traditional credit cards -- by reaching a set spending threshold in a certain amount of time. You can earn a $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first three months, which is a pretty small welcome offer when you compare it to other credit cards.

For comfortable business travel on Delta 7.25/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 60,000 Bonus Miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. APR17.99% - 26.99% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$250 Additional Details Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take You get a relatively modest rewards program and welcome offer when considering the annual fee, but the perks for the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card are where the real value is at. You can take advantage of extra amenities for comfortable and efficient traveling -- saving you time and money. Some of these perks include Main Cabin 1 priority boarding, reduced fees to get into Delta SkyClubs for $39 a visit for you and up to two guests, statement credit for TSA Precheck (up to $85) or Global Entry (up to $100) and a slew of travel insurance coverage**.

For Delta airlines and common business expenses 6.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 50,000 Bonus Miles after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. APR17.99% - 26.99% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99 Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $38 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Unlike most airline credit cards, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card may be a decent credit card for everyday business expenses in addition to travel costs thanks to the wide net it casts with its reward categories. The introductory $0 annual fee (followed by an annual $99 fee) and the relatively low spending threshold to earn the welcome offer (earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 in the first three months) make this an accessible airline card or everyday credit card for even small businesses or sole proprietors.

For airport lounge access when flying Delta 8/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 60,000 Bonus Miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. APR17.99% - 26.99% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$550 Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card is the best option for Delta frequent flyers who value airport lounges. With complimentary Delta Sky Club® access and access to The Centurion Lounge, you'll have access to more comfortable accommodations while you await your flights. The rewards program and welcome offer aren't as far off from that of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business card as you'd think for the Reserve charging over double the Platinum's annual fee. The Reserve also affords you an annual Delta Reserve Annual Companion Certificate (taxes and fees of no more than $80 apply) and upgrade priority.

For frequent Hilton stays 6.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card in the first 3 months of Card Membership. APR17.99% - 26.99% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take While the rewards program seems pretty lucrative at first glance, it's important to keep in mind that Hilton Honors points -- the rewards currency of the Hilton Honors Business Card -- are only worth, according to CNET's own testing, four-tenths of a cent ($0.004) each. The 12x points on Hilton stays, therefore, would be equivalent to a 4.8% return. When you spend $3,000 in the first three months, you earn 130,000 Hilton Honors points. Applying the same logic, this welcome offer has a value of roughly $520. Another valuable perk with this card is 10 complimentary Priority Pass visits, so you can access more than 1,200 airport lounges worldwide. And if your business spends a lot of money on Hilton properties, you'll also be able to earn extra rewards as you reach higher annual spending tiers.

For discounts on Marriott stays 7/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferWelcome Offer: Earn 75,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. APR17.99% - 26.99% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$125 Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The real value for booking Marriott properties with the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card isn't the rewards -- it's the 7% discount off standard rates for reservations of standard guest rooms at hotels which participate in the Marriott Bonvoy program when you book directly. Marriott Bonvoy points vary in their redemption value when you're using them to book stays at Marriott properties, but we estimate that points are worth $0.007 each based on a sample of bookings across the US. Therefore the 6x points on Marriott purchases would net a typical return of 4.2%. You also get a Free Night Award each year after your card renewal month (up to 35,000 points), and there are opportunities to earn even more perks based on your spending.

For contractors and other related businesses 8/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferGet $100 cash back upon approval. Cash back is earned automatically as a statement credit. APR17.99% - 26.99% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Late Payment Fee $39 Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Lowe's Business Rewards Card offers cash back both on Lowe's purchases and everyday business expenses. But there are diminishing returns: While you earn 5% cash back on Lowe's purchases for the first six months, you'll only earn 2% back on Lowe's purchases beyond that timeframe. The other part of this introductory offer includes a $100 statement credit upon approval. The Lowe's Business Rewards Card also affords you access to Lowe's ProServices, which includes discounted delivery, bulk-rate pricing and the business replenishment program.

FAQs

How much does it cost to add employee cards? You'll have to check the individual offer of each business credit card. While many of them offer employee cards at no additional cost, others charge a small fee for each additional card on the account. Card issuers may also cap the amount of employee cards you can have on a single business account.

What do you need to apply for a business credit card? You'll need basic information about your business and revenues to apply for a business credit card. This will include cardholder names, information about your business's financial status and your business name (including DBA) and structure. Most business credit cards also require cardholders to have good credit -- typically a score of 670 or higher.

What are corporate credit cards? Corporate credit cards, also known as commercial credit cards, are designed for larger businesses -- typically those with 100 or more employees or an annual revenue of at least $10 million.

*All information about the Business Green Rewards Card from American Express, the Amazon Business Prime Card, the Amazon Business Card, Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Card, Delta SkyMiles Gold Business Card, Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card, Hilton Honors Business Card and Lowe's Business Rewards Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

**Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.