American Express Blue Business Cash Card: Earn Cash Back Without the Redemption Hassle

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a set-it-and-forget-it business credit card. Cardholders earn rewards which American Express automatically applies to your credit card statement -- giving you the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards without having to think about bonus categories, shopping portals or redemption values. The Blue Business Cash may suit you if you're a freelancer, sole proprietor or small-business owner who is looking for a competitive but low maintenance card.

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card 7.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months. APR17.49% - 25.49% Variable Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual FeeNo annual fee Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up tp $39 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards

The American Express Blue Business Cash Card earns 2% cash back on up to $50,000 in eligible purchases per calendar year. If you spend more than $50,000 in a calendar year, you'll receive 1% cash back on all eligible purchases -- and when the next calendar year begins, the rewards cycle starts over. Your cash back will automatically be applied to your statement credits each billing cycle.

Eligible purchases include goods and services, but won't include purchases of cash equivalents, such as gift cards or money orders.

The rewards rates are pretty competitive if your business spends less than $50,000 a year, though some business cards offer higher flagship rates on specific purchase categories. But for a small business with diverse spending needs, the Blue Business Cash is a good choice.

Welcome offer

New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after making $3,000 in purchases on their Amex Blue Business Cash Card in the first three months. This isn't one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry -- but it isn't the worst, either.

What really matters is whether you'll be able to spend the money required to earn the bonus. If you already spend around $1,000 every month on business purchases, then it could be easy to earn the welcome offer -- but if you spend less than $1,000 every month, you might find yourself in a situation where you have to decide between forgoing the bonus or making purchases your business can't afford.

Introductory APR

If you're thinking about using your business credit card to fund a large purchase, like a new laptop or a professional website design, the Amex Blue Business Cash Card could be a good choice. The card offers 12 months from account opening of 0% intro APR on purchases (17.49% to 25.49% variable APR thereafter), giving small-business owners the opportunity to cover a few essential business expenses without racking up interest charges.

After the introductory APR offer ends, any outstanding balance on your American Express Blue Business Cash Card will begin accruing interest at the card's standard APR -- so make sure you have a plan to pay off as much of your balance as possible before your introductory APR offer expires. Even if you can't pay off your purchases in full, paying off a portion of your balance in advance can help you save money on interest.

No annual fee

The Amex Blue Business Cash Card does not charge an annual fee, making it an excellent choice for small-business owners who want to save money on credit card fees and put every extra dollar towards building their business.

As your business grows, you may want to consider upgrading your business credit card to an annual fee card, because business credit cards that charge annual fees may offer better rewards -- and once you decide that an annual fee credit card is worth the cost, you could gain access to travel perks and other business-friendly benefits. Small-business owners can also benefit at tax time, since business credit card annual fees are tax deductible.

Other cards to consider

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Cardholders also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Plus, the Ink Business Cash card offers a top-notch welcome bonus -- $900 bonus cash back if you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months. While the $6,000 spending requirement is a little higher than the $3,000 requirement for the Amex Blue Business Cash Card, you'll get a lot more bonus for your buck.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card* gives you 3% cash back in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining, for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases per calendar year (then 1%) until the next year, of course! All other purchases earn 1% cash back.

You can also earn a $300 statement credit online bonus if you make $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days, which is a slightly better welcome bonus offer than you'd get with the Amex Blue Business Cash Card. If you can't decide between the two, ask yourself whether you want to do the work of maximizing a bonus category cash back card -- or whether you'd prefer the ease that comes with a flat-rate cash back card.

FAQs

When should I get a business credit card? If you are a freelancer, sole proprietor or small-business owner, you should consider applying for a business credit card. Not only do business credit cards offer you the purchasing power you need to build your business and earn rewards, but a good business credit card can also help you track your business expenses, budget for the next year and prepare for tax season.

How can I use a business credit card to grow my business? There are many ways to use a business credit card to grow your business. Building your business credit will help you qualify for more financing options in the future. Some small-business owners use their business credit card to earn rewards on everyday business purchases. Others use their card's 0% introductory APR period to finance a large purchase and pay it off in installments. You can also use your business credit card's welcome bonus to save money on business expenses or fund an upcoming business trip.

Is the Amex Blue Business Cash Card a good business credit card? The American Express Blue Business Cash Card is a good option for small-business owners who want a no-annual-fee credit card with flat-rate cash-back rewards. In fact, CNET considers the Amex Blue Business Cash Card one of today's top business credit cards, thanks to its well-rounded spread of benefits and easy reward redemption.

*All information about the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.