Amazon to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards in January

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon said it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK due to the fees Visa charges for processing transactions. In an email sent to customers, the retail giant said Amazon.co.uk will no long accept UK-issued Visa credit cards starting on Jan. 19.

The cost of accepting credit card payments "should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise," said an Amazon spokesperson.

People shopping on Amazon's UK site will still be able to use other credit cards like Mastercard, Amex and Eurocard, as well as debit cards, including Visa debit cards.

Visa said it was disappointed by Amazon's decision and is trying to find a way for people to continue using Visa credits cards at Amazon UK beyond the Jan. 19 deadline.

"We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future," said a Visa spokesperson in an emailed statement. "We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022."

In the US, Amazon offers a Visa-branded credit card issued by JP Morgan Chase that features perks like money back at Amazon and Whole Foods stores.

