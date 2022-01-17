Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon will continue to accept Visa cards issued in the UK, the e-commerce giant said Monday, reversing a November decision to ban the credit cards over the fees the financial services company charges for processing transactions. The ban was due to kick in on Wednesday.

"The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on Jan. 19," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email to CNET. "We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk."

The company didn't offer details about the solution, but Sky News reported that it told customers they'd get "advance notice" if its policy on Visa cards was changing.

In November, Amazon said it would stop accepting Visa because the cost of accepting credit card payments "should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise."

If the ban had happened, people shopping on Amazon's UK site would still have been able to use other credit cards like Mastercard, Amex and Eurocard, as well as debit cards, including Visa debit cards.

At the time, Visa said it was "very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future."

In the US, Amazon offers a Visa-branded credit card issued by JP Morgan Chase that features perks like money back at Amazon and Whole Foods stores.

