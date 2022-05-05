The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card* updated its welcome bonus by adding a $100 statement credit to the pot.
You earn this statement credit when you spend $2,000 on this card within your first 90 days of opening the account. Once you've earned a statement credit, it shows up on your billing statement to offset your balance. Along with the credit, you also earn 40,000 bonus miles and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™. The companion fare allows you to buy a $121 flight for a friend ($99 fare plus $22 worth of taxes and fees) when you book a flight for yourself with this card on the same flight. There are no blackout dates when you're using miles or the companion fare to book travel with Alaskan Airlines.
The bonus miles, companion fare and spending threshold have not changed. This boosted welcome bonus will help travelers combat surging travel costs due to inflation and returning demand.
For more information about the Alaskan Airlines Visa Signature Card -- including its rewards program and other travel benefits -- and how it compares with its competitors, check out CNET's roundup of the best airline credit cards. Airline credit cards typically are only worthwhile for brand loyalists willing to fly a particular airline. If you prefer to mix and match your flights, you'll be better off with a general travel credit card.
