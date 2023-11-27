You Have 1 Week Left to Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card

If you’re still on the hunt for gifts this holiday season, you might turn to e-commerce giant Amazon for quick access to some of the season’s most coveted items. If so, you can lower the cost by another $200 when you get approved for the Prime Visa card -- but only until Dec. 4.

While most credit cards require you to spend a certain amount of money within a specified time frame to earn a welcome bonus, the Prime Visa doesn’t. As long as you’re approved, you’ll receive the $200 gift card right away and can use it toward your next Amazon order. The Prime Visa also tops CNET’s list of best credit cards for Amazon, so if you shop Amazon regularly, this card helps you earn more back on your everyday spending.

CNET’S PICK Learn More Prime Visa 9.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Learn More Intro Offer Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Annual fee $0 APR 19.49% – 27.49% Variable Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product. 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 1% – 10% Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com; Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership; Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare); Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases Rewards Rate 10% Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com 5% Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases

The Prime Visa card offers 5% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods, as well as 5% back on Chase Travel purchases. Plus, cardholders can earn 10% cash back or more on select Amazon items.

You’ll need a Prime subscription to apply for this card -- which costs $139 annually. If you don’t use Amazon frequently enough to warrant adding a yearly Prime subscription to your wallet, there’s another option: the Amazon Visa*. The Amazon Visa comes with a $50 gift card upon approval, earns 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods and doesn’t require a Prime membership.

Check out our Prime Visa review to learn more.

CNET’S PICK Learn More Amazon Visa 8/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Learn More Intro Offer Earn up to $50 Earn $50 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. Annual fee $0 APR 19.49% – 27.49% Variable Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product. 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 1% – 5% 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and on Chase Travel with eligible Prime membership; Earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and local transit & commuting, including rideshare; 1% Back on all other purchases Rewards Rate 5% 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and on Chase Travel with eligible Prime membership 3% Earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market 2% 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and local transit & commuting, including rideshare 1% 1% Back on all other purchases

*All information about the Amazon Visa has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.