You Can Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card in Time for Prime Day. Here’s How

Win Prime Day with this instant Amazon gift card hack.

Courtney Johnston
Courtney Johnston
Editor

Courtney Johnston is an editor for CNET Money, where she focuses on taxes, student loan, credit card, banking, mortgages and loan content. Passionate about financial literacy and inclusion, she has prior experience as a freelance journalist covering policy, financial news, real estate and investing. A New Jersey native, she graduated with an M.A. in English Literature and Professional Writing from the University of Indianapolis, where she also worked as a graduate writing instructor.

Updated Jul. 03, 2023
Updated Jul. 03, 2023
Zooey Liao/CNET


This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, and if you’re looking to maximize your Prime Day spending, you might consider shopping with the Prime Visa credit card. It’s CNET’s pick for the best card for Prime Day and it comes with an instant $200 gift card upon approval.

While most credit cards require you to spend a certain amount of money within a specified timeframe to earn a welcome bonus -- the Prime Visa doesn’t. As long as you’re approved, you’ll receive the $200 gift card right away, and can use it toward your Prime Day purchases.

Additionally, the Prime Visa card is also offering 6% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases on Prime Day. And cardholders can earn 10% cash back or more on select items.

You’ll need a Prime subscription to apply for this card (and to shop Prime Day deals), but if you don’t use Amazon frequently enough to warrant adding a yearly Prime subscription to your wallet, there’s another option: the Amazon Visa. The Amazon Visa comes with a $50 gift card upon approval, earns 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods and doesn’t require a Prime membership.

Amazon Visa
Learn More

Amazon Visa

8/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards
Intro Offer
Earn up to $50 Earn $50 Amazon gift card.
Annual fee
$0
APR
19.24% – 27.24% Variable
Intro Purchase APR
N/A
Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
Good – Excellent
Rewards rate
1% – 5% 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and on Chase Travel with eligible Prime membership; Earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and local transit & commuting, including rideshare; 1% Back on all other purchases

For more ways to earn rewards on Prime Day, check out the best credit cards for Prime Day and beyond, and how to get $32 free from Amazon.

*All information about the Prime Visa and Amazon Visa has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

Courtney Johnston
Courtney Johnston
