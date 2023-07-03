You Can Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card in Time for Prime Day. Here’s How



Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, and if you’re looking to maximize your Prime Day spending, you might consider shopping with the Prime Visa credit card. It’s CNET’s pick for the best card for Prime Day and it comes with an instant $200 gift card upon approval.

While most credit cards require you to spend a certain amount of money within a specified timeframe to earn a welcome bonus -- the Prime Visa doesn’t. As long as you’re approved, you’ll receive the $200 gift card right away, and can use it toward your Prime Day purchases.

Additionally, the Prime Visa card is also offering 6% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases on Prime Day. And cardholders can earn 10% cash back or more on select items.

Learn More Prime Visa 9.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Learn More Intro Offer Earn up to $200 Earn $200 Amazon gift card. Annual fee $0 APR 19.24% – 27.24% Variable Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product. 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 1% – 5% Earn 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.; Earn 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare).; 1% back on all other purchases Rewards Rate 5% Earn 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. 2% Earn 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). 1% 1% back on all other purchases

You’ll need a Prime subscription to apply for this card (and to shop Prime Day deals), but if you don’t use Amazon frequently enough to warrant adding a yearly Prime subscription to your wallet, there’s another option: the Amazon Visa. The Amazon Visa comes with a $50 gift card upon approval, earns 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods and doesn’t require a Prime membership.

For more ways to earn rewards on Prime Day, check out the best credit cards for Prime Day and beyond, and how to get $32 free from Amazon.

*All information about the Prime Visa and Amazon Visa has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.