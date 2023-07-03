You Can Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card in Time for Prime Day. Here’s How

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, and if you’re looking to maximize your Prime Day spending, you might consider shopping with the Prime Visa credit card. It’s CNET’s pick for the best card for Prime Day and it comes with an instant $200 gift card upon approval.
While most credit cards require you to spend a certain amount of money within a specified timeframe to earn a welcome bonus -- the Prime Visa doesn’t. As long as you’re approved, you’ll receive the $200 gift card right away, and can use it toward your Prime Day purchases.
Additionally, the Prime Visa card is also offering 6% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases on Prime Day. And cardholders can earn 10% cash back or more on select items.
- Intro Offer
-
Earn up to $200 Earn $200 Amazon gift card.
- Annual fee
- $0
- APR
- 19.24% – 27.24% Variable
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
-
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
1% – 5% Earn 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.; Earn 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare).; 1% back on all other purchases
You’ll need a Prime subscription to apply for this card (and to shop Prime Day deals), but if you don’t use Amazon frequently enough to warrant adding a yearly Prime subscription to your wallet, there’s another option: the Amazon Visa. The Amazon Visa comes with a $50 gift card upon approval, earns 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods and doesn’t require a Prime membership.
- Intro Offer
-
Earn up to $50 Earn $50 Amazon gift card.
- Annual fee
- $0
- APR
- 19.24% – 27.24% Variable
- Intro Purchase APR
- N/A
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
- Good – Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
1% – 5% 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and on Chase Travel with eligible Prime membership; Earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and local transit & commuting, including rideshare; 1% Back on all other purchases
For more ways to earn rewards on Prime Day, check out the best credit cards for Prime Day and beyond, and how to get $32 free from Amazon.
*All information about the Prime Visa and Amazon Visa has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.