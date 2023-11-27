Why You Can Trust CNET Money

Money Credit Cards

There’s Still Time to Score a $200 Amazon Gift Card for Cyber Monday. Here’s How

In addition to its top-notch Amazon rewards, the Prime Visa card also comes with an enticing welcome bonus.

Updated Nov. 27, 2023
2 min read
CNET'S PICK
Prime Visa

Prime Visa

9.5/10 CNET Rating
Learn More
Zooey Liao/CNET

If you’re shopping for gifts this Cyber Monday, items from Amazon might occupy many of the top spots on your holiday shopping list. If so, you can lower the cost by another $200 when you get approved for the Prime Visa card.

While most credit cards require you to spend a certain amount of money within a specified time frame to earn a welcome bonus, the Prime Visa doesn’t. As long as you’re approved, you’ll receive the $200 gift card right away and can use it toward your Cyber Monday order. The Prime Visa also tops CNET’s list of best credit cards for Amazon, so if you shop at the e-commerce giant regularly, this card helps you cut down on Amazon expenses.

CNET’S PICK
Prime Visa
Learn More

Prime Visa

9.5/10 CNET Rating
Intro Offer
Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Annual fee
$0
APR
19.49% – 27.49% Variable
Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
Rewards rate
1% – 10% Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com; Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership; Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare); Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases
Rewards Rate
10%
Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com
5%
Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
2%
Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
1%
Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases

The Prime Visa card offers 5% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods, as well as 5% back on Chase Travel purchases. Plus, cardholders can earn 10% cash back or more on select Amazon items.

You’ll need a Prime subscription to apply for this card -- which costs $139 annually. If you don’t use Amazon frequently enough to warrant adding a yearly Prime subscription to your wallet, there’s another option: the Amazon Visa*. The Amazon Visa comes with a $50 gift card upon approval, earns 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods and doesn’t require a Prime membership.

Check out our Prime Visa review to learn more.

CNET’S PICK
Amazon Visa
Learn More

Amazon Visa

8/10 CNET Rating
Intro Offer
Earn up to $50 Earn $50 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval.
Annual fee
$0
APR
19.49% – 27.49% Variable
Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
Rewards rate
1% – 5% 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and on Chase Travel with eligible Prime membership; Earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and local transit & commuting, including rideshare; 1% Back on all other purchases
Rewards Rate
5%
5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and on Chase Travel with eligible Prime membership
3%
Earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
2%
2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and local transit & commuting, including rideshare
1%
1% Back on all other purchases

