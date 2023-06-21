Out of All My Credit Cards, the Blue Cash Preferred Is My Favorite. Here’s Why

I have three credit cards in my wallet, and Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has served me the best out of all of them.

It’s far and above the most rewarding card I have, and regularly recoups the cost of its annual fee through its high cash-back rates. It shows its usefulness time and time again whenever I’m at the grocery store, gas station or renewing my subscription to my favorite streaming services.

While the Blue Cash Preferred’s top cash-back rates on useful everyday spending categories is the main draw for me, the card also offers some other useful perks and money-saving discounts. After having the card for three or so years, these are my top tips and tricks for getting the most out of my Blue Cash Preferred.

How the Blue Cash Preferred works

The Blue Cash Preferred works like any other tiered rewards credit card, earning a base 1% cash back rate on all purchases and higher rates on purchases in certain categories. What makes it stand out is the sheer force of the rewards that it earns: 6% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 annually, then 1%) and for select US streaming services. It also earns 3% cash back for US gas station purchases and on transit, including rideshares.

Having a credit card that provides a return on essential purchases -- such as gas and groceries -- is one of the best ways to earn consistent rewards without unnecessary spending. And I’ve yet to notice the annual fee as it’s quickly buried beneath the rewards accruing in my account.

According to US Bureau of Labor Statistics data, people spent $2,280 on food from April to June 2022. Using the Blue Cash Preferred for those purchases (assuming you bought all your food at a U.S. supermarket) would’ve netted you $136.60 in rewards in those three months alone.

While you can only earn the 6% rate on your first $6,000 of US supermarket purchases annually (1% back thereafter), I’ve never reached that cap through my normal spending. It’s likely easier to hit if you have a family to buy groceries for, but even if you do hit the cap, you’d have already earned $360 back and will still earn 1% back on additional supermarket purchases.

Annual fee? No problem

The card’s $95 annual fee (introductory annual fee of $0 for the first year) is hardly noticeable thanks to the Blue Cash Preferred’s earning potential. According to my year-end summary, I spent $4,298 on groceries in 2022. From that spending alone, I earned $257.88 in rewards, just shy of paying off the annual fee three times over.

I also spent $163 on streaming, which kicks back about $10 into my account, and $877.30 on gas, which translates to $26 in rewards. Even after factoring in the annual fee, I still earned nearly $200 for the year.

If you’re not sure whether your normal spending habits will earn you enough rewards to offset the annual fee, or if you don’t want to commit to an annual-fee-bearing card just yet, you may want to consider the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express instead.

It offers similar rewards categories to the Blue Cash Preferred, just at lower rates (3% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in U.S. Supermarket purchases, then 1% thereafter, compared to the Preferred’s 6%).

Best ways to use the Blue Cash Preferred

Here’s how I use my Blue Cash Preferred, and what I find to be the most successful at garnering rewards.

Bring your card with you when you head to the supermarket. The 6% cash back on US supermarket purchases -- one of the best cash-back rates around for that category -- is the driving force behind the Blue Cash Preferred’s usefulness. Using the card for your grocery spending will quickly have you forgetting about its annual fee -- something I can personally attest to. And you aren’t limited to buying food, either. Many supermarkets sell personal care products, household products, pet products and more. Depending on the prices, it might make sense to buy your everyday essentials there, instead of at a big box store or drugstore, to take advantage of the elevated rewards rate.

The 6% cash back on US supermarket purchases -- one of the best cash-back rates around for that category -- is the driving force behind the Blue Cash Preferred’s usefulness. Using the card for your grocery spending will quickly have you forgetting about its annual fee -- something I can personally attest to. And you aren’t limited to buying food, either. Many supermarkets sell personal care products, household products, pet products and more. Depending on the prices, it might make sense to buy your everyday essentials there, instead of at a big box store or drugstore, to take advantage of the elevated rewards rate. Swap over all of your streaming subscriptions. The list of eligible streaming subscriptions that earn 6% cash back is a long one and covers practically all of the most popular music, video and TV streaming services in the US. While my streaming rewards (only $10 back) aren’t too high, I also only have two subscriptions. If you’re someone who watches every popular show, your rewards will be even higher.

The list of eligible streaming subscriptions that earn 6% cash back is a long one and covers practically all of the most popular music, video and TV streaming services in the US. While my streaming rewards (only $10 back) aren’t too high, I also only have two subscriptions. If you’re someone who watches every popular show, your rewards will be even higher. Bring your card to the gas pump. Along with supermarket rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred also earns 3% cash back at US gas stations. If you’re someone who commutes to work or just drives a lot in general, this could end up being just as rewarding as its supermarket rewards, considering there’s no earnings cap on the 3% rate.

Along with supermarket rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred also earns 3% cash back at US gas stations. If you’re someone who commutes to work or just drives a lot in general, this could end up being just as rewarding as its supermarket rewards, considering there’s no earnings cap on the 3% rate. Pay off your bill in full each month. As with any credit card, you should always pay your bill on time and in full every month and never charge more than what you can afford to pay off. If you avoid carrying a balance from month to month, you won’t have to deal with nasty interest charges. Instead, all of your rewards will simply be money back in your pocket.

How to redeem your rewards

I redeem my rewards as statement credits, as it guarantees a value of 1 cent per point. It’s also a simple process. You just head to your online account page and choose “explore rewards.” You can then redeem however many rewards you’d like, with no minimum required.

While rewards can be redeemed anytime as a general statement credit that lowers the overall balance of the account, I like to use my rewards to offset regular expenses like my car insurance or streaming subscriptions or use them to cover a planned purchase.

Although the statement credit is applied to my credit card statement in general so I don’t need to tie my redemptions to specific purchases, it gives me a dopamine boost to lower my everyday expenses or treat myself to something nice with the rewards I earn from grocery and gas spending. And rewards add up quickly, so it’s easy to make back what you use.

Perks to take advantage of

Outside of its earning potential, the Blue Cash Preferred comes with a number of useful perks. Amex Offers is a changing selection of retailers where you’ll get a limited-time rebate for spending a certain amount. It’s as simple as selecting the offer through the Amex app and then charging the purchase to your card. If you fulfill the requirements of the offer, you’ll get a statement credit in your card account.

Some offers provide cash back on a certain amount of spending with a specific retailer -- for example, at the time of writing, I could earn 3% cash back on up to $250 spent with Vans or Urban Outfitters, and 4% cash back with LG. These offers can provide a nice earnings boost on purchases you’re already planning to make; just avoid buying things you typically wouldn’t for the sake of earning rewards.

Other perks include purchase protection (which I luckily have not had to use yet). Eligible purchases paid with the card are covered against damage and theft for up to 90 days from the purchase date with a total coverage limit of $50,000 per calendar year and a per-claim limit of up to $1,000. The card also offers an extended warranty benefit on eligible purchases with the card, which provides coverage that matches a manufacturer’s original warranty for one extra year.

Though the Blue Cash Preferred isn’t a travel credit card, it does provide a few useful travel benefits like secondary car rental loss and damage insurance coverage (meaning it kicks in after any other coverage you may have) and a global assist hotline.

In terms of free subscriptions and statement credits, there’s a ShopRunner membership that offers two-day shipping with select retailers and a $84 The Disney Bundle credit -- $7 monthly statement credits for using your card to pay the subscription cost ($12.99 or more) of The Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+).

You’ll also get $10 per month in statement credits (for a total of $120 per year) toward a subscription to Equinox+, a popular online fitness app. It’s worth noting, however, that neither The Disney Bundle credit or the Equinox+ credit fully covers the cost of the subscriptions, so you should only purchase the subscriptions and take advantage of the statement credits if they’ll actually benefit you.

Finally, you can check your credit score anytime through the MyCredit Guide perk.

Pair it with a flat-rate rewards card

The Blue Cash Preferred offers a great cash-back rate on supermarkets, streaming, transit and gas, but you’ll want to pair it with another card to maximize your rewards on other spending categories.

I use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- which earns 2% cash rewards on eligible purchases, regardless of category -- for all of the purchases not covered by the Blue Cash Preferred’s elevated categories. Between the two, there aren’t any purchase types that I won’t earn a decent rewards rate for.

The bottom line The Blue Cash Preferred is hands down the most rewarding credit card I have. I use it for all of my US supermarket, US streaming and US gas station purchases, and it routinely provides enough rewards to the point where I forget it ever had an annual fee. I use the rewards -- which add up quickly -- to cover bill payments or planned purchases. It’s been nothing but a boon to my finances, especially by paying the full statement balance each month.