Earn Up to 200K Points With Some of the Best Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card Offers We’ve Seen

Marriott Bonvoy fans looking to save on their next vacation are in luck. For a limited time, the hotel chain is giving new cardholders a chance to earn some of its most lucrative welcome offers yet on its suite of co-branded credit cards.

In addition to the regular welcome offer you’ll earn after meeting a certain spending threshold for each card, you’ll also earn an additional 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after staying six eligible paid nights at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels before Jan. 31, 2024. Some of the offers are the best we’ve seen so far for their respective cards and can go a long way toward funding your next vacation.

However, you’ll need to apply by Aug. 9, 2023, for the American Express cards and Aug. 10, 2023, for the Chase cards to qualify for the new welcome offers.

Here’s what you need to know about the cards offering elevated bonuses and how to snag the offers before they’re gone.

For those who call Marriott Bonvoy their second home Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Intro Offer Earn 150,000 points Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023. Annual fee $650 APR 20.74%-29.74% Variable Recommended Credit 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 2x – 6x Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program.; 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines.; 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Our Take Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card stands at the top of the Marriott Bonvoy card hierarchy with its $650 annual fee. As such, it comes with some impressive perks, including up to an annual $300 dining statement credit, a Free Night award and up to a $100 Marriott Bonvoy property credit at The Ritz-Carlton® or St. Regis® when booking a minimum of two nights. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn up to 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy points with the card’s welcome offer. They can earn 150,000 points when they spend $6,000 in the first six months of account opening, plus 50,000 additional points when they stay six eligible paid nights at Marriott Bonvoy hotels through Jan. 31, 2024. We found that Marriott Bonvoy points are worth between 0.50 cents and 0.74 cents on average, depending on where they’re redeemed. At the valuation, 200,000 points could be worth up to $1,480 (200,000 x .0074). But it’s important to note that your points could be worth more or less based on which properties you redeem them with and when you’re traveling. Intro Balance Transfer APR N/A Intro Purchase APR N/A Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% Variable Balance Transfer Fee N/A 6x Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program. 3x 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2x 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more For frequent Marriott Bonvoy Travelers Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card How we rate credit cards See Rates & Fees Terms apply Apply Now On American Express’s secure website Quick Look Intro Offer Earn 125,000 Points Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023. Annual fee $250 APR 20.74%-29.74% Variable Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product. 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 2x – 6x Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy.; Earn 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).; Earn 2X points on all other eligible purchases. Our Take Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card comes in second in terms of welcome offer and additional card perks. It also carries a relatively high annual fee of $250, so it should only be considered by those who have the travel budget to match it. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for spending $5,000 in the first six months of account opening, as well as 50,000 bonus points after staying six eligible paid nights at Marriott Bonvoy hotels through Jan. 31, 2024. By our valuations, the full 175,000-point bonus could be worth up to $1,295 (175,000 x .0074). In addition to the welcome offer, you’ll get benefits like complimentary Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite Status, car rental loss and damage insurance**, trip delay insurance**, baggage insurance** and more. Intro Balance Transfer APR N/A Intro Purchase APR N/A Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% Variable Balance Transfer Fee N/A 6x Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. 4x Earn 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points). 2x Earn 2X points on all other eligible purchases. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more A good mid-range option Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Learn More Quick Look Intro Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points. Limited Time Offer! Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points. 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening. Plus an additional 50,000 Bonus Points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® through 1/31/24. Annual fee $95 APR 20.99% – 27.99% Variable Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product. 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 2x – 17x Earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.; Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.; 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. Our Take The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card* is an accessible option for travelers who enjoy staying at Marriott Bonvoy properties while away from home. It charges a $95 annual fee and includes a lucrative limited-time welcome offer plus a free night award every year after your account anniversary, which is rare on a hotel credit card at this level. The welcome offer gives new cardholders the chance to earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months of account opening, plus an additional 50,000 points for staying six eligible paid nights at a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel through Jan. 31, 2024. From our valuations, the full 125,000-point bonus could be worth up to $925 (125,000 x .0074). The card includes other benefits like automatic Silver Elite Status and complimentary premium Wi-Fi at participating hotels. You can find all the card’s details in our Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card review. Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR N/A Intro Purchase APR N/A Regular APR 20.99% – 27.99% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Intro Balance Transfer APR N/A Intro Purchase APR N/A Regular APR 20.99% – 27.99% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. 17x Earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card. 3x Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining. 2x 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. The no-annual-fee credit card Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card Intro Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn up to 100,000 Bonus Points. Limited Time Offer! Earn up to 100,000 Bonus Points. 50,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening. Plus an additional 50,000 Bonus Points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® through 1/31/24. Annual fee $0 APR 20.99% – 27.99% Variable Recommended Credit 670 – 850 Good – Excellent Rewards rate 1x – 14x Earn up to 14X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Card.; 2X points for every $1 spent on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains).; 1X point for every $1 spent on all other purchases. Our Take The Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card* doesn't charge an annual fee. As such, it features the lowest welcome offer (which is still worth a good value, especially considering the lack of a fee) as well as the least impressive benefits. That said, if you only stay at Marriott properties a handful of times per year, this is the one to consider. And while it’s the lowest welcome offer, it also takes the lowest amount of spending to earn. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for spending $1,000 within the first six months from account opening, as well as another 50,000 bonus points after staying six eligible paid nights at a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel through Jan. 31, 2024. Were you to earn the full 100,000 bonus, that could equate to up to $740 (100,000 x .0074) depending on how you redeem. Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR N/A Intro Purchase APR N/A Regular APR 20.99% – 27.99% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. How to earn a credit card’s welcome offer

It’s important that you’re able to earn the card’s welcome offer through your normal spending. Overspending or making unnecessary purchases in order to reach a card’s bonus will cut into any value you get from it and could hurt you financially if you charge more to your card than you can pay off. When choosing the right credit card for you, you should take into account whether you’re able to comfortably meet the spend threshold to earn the welcome bonus.

What are Marriott Bonvoy points worth?

How much Marriott Bonvoy points are worth depends on how you redeem them. To calculate how much value you’re getting for your points on a specific redemption, divide the dollar cost of a particular stay by the cost in points. We ran through a few examples of what a one-night weekend stay might look like and their corresponding costs in points and cash:

Property Location Point cost Dollar cost Point value Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites Los Angeles, California 42,000 $312 0.74 cent Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel Denver, Colorado 34,000 $237 0.70 cent Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando Orlando, Florida 33,000 $237 0.72 cent Courtyard New York Manhattan / Fifth Ave New York City, New York 49,000 $247 0.50 cent JW Marriott Chicago Chicago, Illinois 46,000 $313 0.68 cent

Based on our sample, we found that Marriott Bonvoy points are worth 0.74 cents at the high end and 0.50 cents on the low end. But your points could be worth more or less when you redeem them yourself. Point values are volatile and can change depending on the property you’re redeeming them at and when you’re traveling. To get the best deal, plan your travels well in advance and compare reward redemptions for various dates and locations to find the best deals.

Can you get a free night with these cards?

Every card here except the Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card offers a free night award. The Brilliant and the Boundless both offer a free night each year on your card anniversary, while the Bevy first requires you to spend $15,000 in a calendar year to qualify.

However, the value of the free night awards varies by card. The Brilliant offers a free night redemption valued at or under 85,000 points, the Boundless offers a free night redemption valued at or under 35,000 points and the Bevy provides a free night redemption valued at or under 50,000 points.

The bottom line If you’ve got any vacations planned for later this year, now’s the perfect time to snag a new card and earn a stack of points toward your next hotel stay. While these elevated welcome bonuses are among the best hotel card bonuses out there, you’ll need to stay six eligible paid nights before Jan. 31, 2024, to access the full bonus. As such, these cards are best fit for Marriott loyalists or those who know they’ll be staying with the hotel brand in the near future. If Marriott Bonvoy isn’t your preferred hotel chain, you may be better off with a generic travel card with point transfers to multiple hotel and airline brands for more flexibility. And as always, don’t spend more than you can afford or make unnecessary purchases just to earn a welcome bonus.

*All information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

**Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company