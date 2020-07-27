Confirmed: Senate proposes new $1,200 stimulus check. Everything we know

Angela Lang/CNET

Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the HEALS Act, the Senate's proposal to give Americans a second stimulus check and more benefits besides. While McConnell didn't lay out the package in explicit detail, he did confirm one thing: the next direct payment will max out at $1,200 per person, just like the first stimulus check.

But here's what we don't know: who qualifies to receive it, more that the first round of direct payments, people or fewer? We also don't know if the payment scale will shift at all. For example, it's possible that fewer people would get the full $1,200, leading to a smaller pool of money overall.

This is a developing story and we'll update as we get more information. The next step is for the House of Representatives to begin negotiating the bill's particulars, which is expected to take weeks. But since the House's proposal from May -- the Heroes Act -- also suggested a second $1,200 payment, it's likely that piece of the puzzle won't change. Eligibility requirements are another matter.

For now, Here's what we know about the Senate's proposals, others and how much money you could potentially get based on your salary.

How much of the $1,200 second stimulus check could you get?



The Senate's HEALS Act offers a total of $1,200 in a direct payment. But it isn't a done deal, and the amount you actually get will depend on a variety of factors, including:

If the $1,200 maximum cap makes it into the final legislation. Remember, this is solely a proposal.

What the qualification requirements are. Will more children be eligible? Will the income cap be the same or lower?



Your specific circumstances. The calculations can be tricky and depend on aspects of your 2019 taxes, like your adjusted gross income and if you filed as single, married or head of household.

Though we don't know for sure if the second stimulus check will follow the rules of the first, this handy calculator from The Washington Post could shed some light on what you might get.

Stimulus check calculations (first check)

Filed 2019 taxes? Filing status 2019 tax AGI Dependents under 17 Calculated check amount Scenario 1 Yes Single $80,00 0 $950 Scenario 2 Yes Head of household $140,000 3 $1,325 Scenario 3 No Married $130,00 2 $3,400 Scenario 4 No Married $130,00 5 $4,900

Is there any chance the second stimulus check could be less than $1,200?



At this point, it's unlikely. Earlier in July, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow had said a second stimulus payment wouldn't be as much as the first and McConnell indicated that the next stimulus package would have a $1 trillion cap. The House's Heroes Act from May proposed $3 trillion to pay for the bill.

In order to keep the overall value of the stimulus package lower, other benefits, like enhanced unemployment, are cut back in the HEALS Act. It's also possible, as mentioned above, that fewer people could get the full amount, and fewer could get a direct payment to begin with.

Meanwhile, the House's Heroes Act, which isn't law, wants more money to go to more people:

Individuals : An eligible person could receive up to $1,200, the same as the CARES Act.

: An eligible person could receive up to $1,200, the same as the CARES Act. Children and dependents : Each dependent could qualify for a $1,200 payment.

: Each dependent could qualify for a $1,200 payment. Families : Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members at $1,200 apiece.

: Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members at $1,200 apiece. People who aren't US citizens: Noncitizens who file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number would qualify for a payment.

Even more stimulus check proposals

Before Sunday's news from Kudlow anticipating the $1,200 cap for the second stimulus check, these were the front-runner proposals we heard over the months and how likely we thought they could be.

Of course, another stimulus check isn't a done deal and anything could happen between now and the final bill.

Second stimulus check proposals Amount Proposer Proposal details How likely? $0 White House Payroll tax cut so workers keep more of their paychecks. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. $0 White House Business tax break for companies who don't furlough workers. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. Less than $1,200 White House Smaller checks targeted at low-income Americans. Unlikely, but fewer may be eligible. $1,200 House of Representatives Part of the Heroes Act passed by the House in May (not law). Likely, possibly with fewer people qualifying. More than $1,200 White House Stated by President Donald Trump. Less likely, but possible. $2,000 a month till economy recovers More than 150 economists "Emergency Money" payment for Americans to continue spending, one road to economic recovery. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month till three months after pandemic ends Sen. Kamala Harris Payments through the end of the pandemic and three months after. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month for up to 12 months Rep. Ro Khanna Monthly payments up to a year. The Senate is unlikely to agree to a sum this large, even with an expiration date. $4,000 travel tax credit White House A temporary tax credit to cover individual and family travel expenses, meant to rev up local economies. Unlikely to replace stimulus check.

When will we get more stimulus check news?



After the Senate proposal is announced on Monday, it'll then go before the House for debate. The situation could change daily. Congress has until Aug. 7 to pass another stimulus bill before a month-long recess. Here's more on the timeline, including when the IRS could potentially send the first checks.

If you're still waiting for your first stimulus check, here are 10 possible reasons for a delay and what you can do if you think your payment is lost or has fallen through the cracks.