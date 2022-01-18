Coinbase will let you use Mastercard to buy NFTs on its upcoming marketplace

CNET Asia

Mastercard has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase to make purchasing NFTs easy for everyone, the companies said on Tuesday.

The partnership will allow people to purchase NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, with Mastercard cards on Coinbase's upcoming NFT marketplace once it goes live. With this move, Mastercard and Coinbase say they hope to make purchasing NFTs as simple as purchasing a T-shirt on any e-commerce site.

"We're working to make NFTs more accessible because we believe tech should be inclusive," said Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard's executive vice president in charge of digital assets and blockchain partnerships, in a release. "When more people are included in new technologies, it spurs innovation, helps economies grow and expands choices for consumers."

