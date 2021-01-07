Sarah Tew/CNET

CES

2020 had it all: Social unrest, political drama and a global pandemic -- all of which combined to spin up financial headwinds that impacted all of us in the most personal ways. In the US, we experienced a decade's worth of turbulence in just 12 months, with a series of lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing requirements that eventually led to record unemployment. Responses included small business loans, federal stimulus payments and eviction protections. But 2020's financial misfortunes were not evenly distributed -- and while large sectors of the economy fell off a cliff, once more, some prospered, leading to more questions about equality and access.

Personal finance is where all of these issues intersect -- and our bank account is where the rubber hits the road. To examine some of the bigger trends at the heart of that intersection, I invited three experts to join me in a conversation at CES 2021: Varun Krishna, general manager at Mint; Josh Woodward, director of product for Google Pay in the US; and Dan Egan, vice president of behavioral finance at Betterment.

Join me for a great conversation with these three experts during CNET's 2021 personal finance panel on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3.30 p.m. ET, 8.30 p.m. GMT) at CES.CNET.com, CNET's YouTube Channel and on this page.