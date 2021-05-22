Child tax credit: IRS portals will help you get benefits, update status and opt out

Sarah Tew/CNET

Families who qualify for the expanded child tax credit payments can expect to see those benefits starting July 15, but they can calculate how much to expect to receive before then. The IRS has announced that prior to sending the first batch of partial monthly payments, it will open two online portals for parents with qualifying dependents. The portals can be used to register (for those who don't normally file a tax return), to update information like a change in the number of children and to opt out of the monthly payments. We'll tell you what we know below.

The 2021 advanced child tax credit payments will go out on the 15th of the month, with each check for as much as $300 per dependent or $3,600 in total, based on the age of the child by the end of the year. Parents should be aware of the income limit and other requirements to get the full payment.

We'll be updating this story regularly to explain the separate IRS portals as we receive more details. Here are some different ways to use your child tax credit checks, how you may receive your payment and how you can claim an additional $8,000 to $16,000 credit for child care expenses.

What will the IRS' online child tax credit portals let you do?

Taxpayer families will be able to make changes to any life circumstances since they last filed their taxes, such as an income change and child custody status. For example, if you started making less money this year, you'll want to update the IRS about those changes so you can get the correct child tax credit amount.

If you had or will have a new baby this year, it's important to let the IRS know, so you can receive your payment for up to $3,600 for that child. The same applies if you adopted a child or if you gained a new child dependent since you last filed your taxes.

Also, if you've gained full custody of your child, you'll be the parent who receives the money for your kid. Note that parents who have shared custody will not each get a payment. This is important for domestic violence survivors, Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights said during an IRS oversight hearing. "That change of circumstances portal should allow them to enter their change in marital status and also where the children are."

When will the child tax credit portals open for eligible families?



The IRS has set an open deadline of July 1, though we don't have an exact date yet. The portals could come online sooner than that. The IRS is simultaneously processing tens of millions of tax returns, which may affect the timeline while it also organizes the child tax credit program.

Can the child tax credit portals be used to opt out of monthly payments?

The main portal will let you opt out of receiving the monthly child tax credit payments. What does that mean? It means that instead of receiving monthly payments of, say, $300 for your 4-year-old child, you can wait until you file your 2021 taxes next year to receive the $3,600 lump sum amount.

You may also want to opt out because you're expecting your circumstances to change and don't want to update your information in the portal.

What about parents who don't normally file taxes?

The IRS will open a second portal dedicated to people who don't typically file their income taxes. This child tax credit portal will allow this group to give the IRS their updated information, including the number and ages of their qualifying child dependents.

The portal is expected to let tax nonfilers submit a simplified electronic form to the IRS to secure their eligibility. This group would include people who don't have bank accounts, as well as the homeless population.

What about those who don't have a permanent address?

Right now, the IRS is urging people to share information about the child tax credit to those who don't have permanent addresses. By doing this, you're helping make sure eligible people receive the payments they're eligible for. You can share the information about the portals with them so they know about the programs to help them file a tax return.

What we still don't know about the child tax credit portals



There are still plenty of details that are still unclear about the IRS' child tax credit portals, including:

The exact date the portals will be available to families.

How the portals will work for families updating their information.

How families will differentiate between the two portals.

The process for opting out of the monthly payments.

