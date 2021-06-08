Child tax credit calculator: See how much your family could get starting July 15

Sarah Tew/CNET

The first child tax credit payment should arrive in a little over five weeks from the IRS. If you want to get an idea now of how much you could expect to receive through the second half of 2021 and into 2022, CNET's child tax credit calculator, below, can show the total amount you will qualify for and your monthly payments, based on your children's ages, adjusted gross income and phase out level.

The IRS is now sending letters about the advance child tax credit to 36 million families who may be eligible for the payments and will then send a second letter to those who qualify with an estimate for monthly payments. If you know there are changes to your household income or the number of your dependents, you'll be able to use two IRS web portals to update your personal information or opt out of the partial monthly payments if you prefer to get the total amount of the credit in a single payment next year.

We still don't know if the enhanced child tax credit will definitely be extended to 2025 (or beyond). But we'll explain what information we have on hand, including what nonfilers need to do to get the child tax credit money. As a parent, you might be interested in another credit that lets you claim up to $16,000 for child care expenses. Here's more on a possible fourth stimulus check and what's happening with states eliminating unemployment benefits early. We update this story regularly.

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: Everything we know

Calculate your child tax credit payments for 2021 and 2022



Enter your adjusted gross income and number of dependents below to calculate your payment. (Our calculator will not store or use your data.) The results you get are based on our current knowledge of the law and should be treated as broad estimates only; the IRS will determine the final amount. We suggest consulting a financial professional for a more personalized estimate.

Child tax credit calculator for 2021 Use details from your 2020 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. Number of children age 5 and under by December 31, 2021. 4. Number of children age 6 to 17 by December 31, 2021. Calculate

The child tax credit math is complicated, but we'll explain: For parents of eligible children up to age 5, the IRS will pay a total of $3,600, half as six monthly payments and half as a 2021 tax credit. For each child ages 6 through 17, that total changes to $3,000. The IRS will make a one-time payment of $500 for dependents age 18 or full-time college students up through age 24.

If your AGI is $75,000 or less as a single filer, $112,500 as a head of household or $150,000 filing jointly, you'll get the full amount. If your income is higher than the limit for your filing status, your child tax credit payments will begin to phase out by $50 for every $1,000 of income over the threshold.

Payment schedule, including advance monthly installments



Here's how the advance child tax credit payments will arrive, starting July 15 through 2022. The chart shows the maximum payment amount, but you may qualify for less. (Note the Aug. 16 date is because Aug. 15 falls on a Sunday.)

For an 18-year-old dependent, as well as for full-time college students ages 19 to 24, you will not receive monthly payments but rather one payment when you file your tax return in 2022.

Timeline for child tax credit payments Monthly Maximum payment (newborn to 5) Maximum payment (6 to 17) Maximum payment (18 to 24) July 15, 2021: First payment of the year $300 $250 - Aug. 16, 2021 $300 $250 - Sept. 15, 2021 $300 $250 - Oct. 15, 2021 $300 $250 - Nov. 15, 2021 $300 $250 - Dec. 15, 2021: Last payment of the year $300 $250 - April 2022: Second half of payment $1,800 $1,500 $500

Information for those who don't normally file a tax return



The IRS will automatically make the payments for those who filed taxes by the May 17 tax deadline, according to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. So if you didn't submit your tax return, the IRS won't know to send you a payment (and also won't know if you've gained dependents since the last tax filing).

If you are a nonfiler and didn't file a tax return this year, the IRS will make a portal available before July to help you. The portal is expected to let tax nonfilers submit a simplified electronic form to let the IRS know how many kids they have and their ages -- including babies born in 2020 and 2021 -- so they can get the correct payment amount. You can also submit a tax return now if you don't want to wait for the portal.

Opting out of 2021 monthly payments



If you'd rather get your 2021 child tax credit money as one large payment, you'll be able to opt out of monthly payments once the IRS opens its online portals by July 1.

One portal will allow families to tell the IRS they want to receive the benefit in full at tax time at the end of the year rather than on a monthly basis. Opting out would mean that instead of receiving $300 per month for your 3-year-old (and the remainder of your money in 2022, for example), you wait until you file your taxes in 2022 to claim the full $3,600.

Another portal will let you input other information, like if your AGI or marital status changed.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Details for new parents

Children born in 2021 make you eligible for the 2021 tax credit of $3,600 per child. (That's up to $7,200 for twins.) That's on top of payments for any other qualified child dependents you claim. Here's our guide for parents of 2021 babies, including what parents of adopted infants should know.

What to do if a child ages out of a payment bracket



If you have a 5-year-old turning 6 by the end of the year, the total payment amount you could get for that child is $3,000. If you have a 17-year-old who turns 18 before the end of the year, you would receive $500 total for that dependent instead of $3,000. If you have a dependent who is a full-time college student and turns 25 this year, you won't receive any payment for that dependent.

Requirements for dependents



There are some specific rules regarding qualifications not just for parents and caregivers, but for the children, too. Here's what to know about dependent qualifications for the child tax credit. You should also see if you're eligible for a child care tax credit if you paid for daycare, an after-school program or a babysitter.

What to do about IRS overpayment



Your family's eligibility is determined in large part by your adjusted gross income. So what happens if you get a new job or start making more money in 2021? What happens if the payments have already gone out and you spent the money?

The IRS has a plan for this: The agency will make the child tax credit portal available by July 1 so you can update your information. If you need to make an adjustment, the IRS will lower the payment amounts you'd receive if your new income reaches the phaseout level, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at Tax Foundation.

If you wait until 2022 to update your information when you file your taxes and you continue to receive the full amount based on your lower income, you would have to return the excess money on your 2021 tax return next spring, or else accept a smaller 2021 refund or owe more in taxes.