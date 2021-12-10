Child tax credit: An extra $1,800 per kid? You could still get money after monthly checks end next week

Sarah Tew/CNET

In just five days, the final advance child tax credit check will be sent out to millions of eligible families. And while December's payment is the last of 2021, you can expect more money to arrive when you file your 2022 taxes. The last check should arrive on Dec. 15 if you're enrolled in direct deposit -- otherwise, expect your check to arrive in the mail by the end of the month.

With advance payments coming to an end, you're likely wondering what comes next. We'll explain the latest on whether the government plans to extend the enhanced child tax credit payments beyond 2022. We'll also tell you what to expect when you file your taxes next year. This story will be updated regularly.

How much child tax credit money you could get with your tax refund in 2022

Assuming you meet the income requirements and you've received each payment between July and December of this year, here's how much you could get: Up to $1,800 for each child age 5 and younger, or up to $1,500 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17.

If you opted out before the first check went out, you'll get the full amount you qualify for at once -- up to $3,600 per child. Any payments you missed due to errors or because you unenrolled should be included with your tax refund.

Will advance child tax credit checks be sent again next summer?

There's a debate ongoing in Congress to determine if the enhanced child tax credit payments should be extended past spring in 2022 -- and if so, for how long? House Democrats on Nov. 19 passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better program that would extend the enhanced child tax credit for an additional year. However, at the moment it's unclear what the outcome will be as the Senate now takes up the bill.

While Congress should come to an agreement on extending the payments this year, it's possible the House and Senate won't decide until 2022.

What to do if you're still missing a payment?

If you're missing money from one of the previous checks due to an IRS error or outdated information, it may arrive with your December payment. But if it doesn't, you can either wait for the issue to be resolved when you file your taxes or you can file a payment trace with the IRS. Before you do that, track your check to make sure it's not already on the way.

Note that if you gained a dependent since you last filed taxes, the IRS wouldn't have that information on file. If that's your case, you won't get any money until you file your taxes next year.

Will the payments you received this year impact your taxes next year?

The child tax credit payments you got this year could potentially affect your taxes (for better or worse). Here's how:

You received an overpayment and the IRS didn't adjust the amount on later payments. You'll have to pay this back.

You received payments you didn't qualify for. You'll have to pay the IRS back.

Your income changed, and you didn't report it to the IRS. This could result in a larger or smaller tax refund or you owing the IRS, depending on if your income was higher or lower than what the IRS used to calculate your payment.

You opted out of the payments this year, so your payout will be larger next year.

You received money for a child that'll turn 18 by the end of 2021. You may have to pay that money back.

How to get child tax credit money if you have a baby in December

If you have a baby in December -- or adopt -- you'll be eligible for up to $3,600 for that child when you file your taxes in 2022. That includes back pay for the advance July through December payments and the chunk coming with your refund.

You should get that money when you claim your child on your tax return, which will let the IRS know about your household changes.

For more information, here's how to calculate how much child tax credit money you should get, how to use the IRS portals to update your household details and how to contact the IRS about child tax credit questions.