Check my stimulus amount: Did the IRS send you the right size payment? How to know

There's no way to know how much money the IRS calculated to give you in your stimulus check until you actually receive the money. No, not even the IRS check tracker tool will tell you. Whether your share of the $1,400 per person payment has already arrived or you're one of the tens of millions of people still waiting for a check, it's critical you know how much money to expect.

That way, if your payment is smaller than you expect it to be, if you don't receive it, or if you think there's a problem with your check that you need to address with your bank or the IRS, you'll be able to take action. Otherwise, you could be missing out on hundreds, if not thousands, of stimulus dollars you're entitled to receive.

Complicating the situation even more than with the previous two checks is an extended Tax Season 2020. That means the IRS might use your 2019 tax AGI instead of 2020 taxes, and that could mean you're owed more money, which you'll need to claim later -- for example, if you had a baby in 2020 or supported another dependent, or made less money. (Claiming that money might involve another Recovery Rebate Credit.) We'll explain what you need to know. And here's where to find how much money you got from your first and second check, and the deal with a fourth stimulus check. This story was recently updated.

How much money should you get in the stimulus check? Calculate now



The Senate made a notable change to the third check before the bill was signed into law by reducing the upper income limit to receive any check. If your AGI is equal to or more than $80,000 (single taxpayers), $120,000 (head of household), or $160,000 (filing jointly), you won't be eligible. See below for more details.

Note that this calculator should be used as an estimate only. If you think the check size you receive is in error and doesn't match your below estimate, it's possible you may need to claim the rest of your payment at a later time.

Proposed $1,400 stimulus calculator Use details from your 2019 or 2020 tax return 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who will get the full stimulus amount and when you'll completely phase out of receiving a payment, using the new guidelines that were officially signed into law. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment gets smaller. (Here's our first stimulus check calculator, and here's the calculator for the $600 second check.)

Stimulus check income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

What if your stimulus check doesn't match your calculated estimate?

There are a number of reasons your stimulus check might be smaller than you were expecting -- or nonexistent. Maybe you receive SSDI or SSI benefits or other federal benefits, which have not been sent out yet. Or perhaps your payment was based on your 2019 taxes instead of 2020. Checks that are missing altogether can be tracked using a few different tools, and missing money can be claimed in a few different ways. Read our guide to stimulus check problems for solutions to these and other issues.

3 important dependent eligibility guidelines to remember

There are three new rules for the third stimulus check that affect you if you have dependents.

Each dependent counts for $1,400.

Dependents are no longer restricted by age older adult relatives

Unlike the first two checks, you can't receive any money if you exceed the upper income limit, even if you have dependents.

An extreme example of the last one: a single parent of four who makes $120,000 won't qualify, where a single parent with four dependents who makes $119,000 will still get some amount of money. The amended bill also includes families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age makes approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project.

