CARES Act vs. new Heroes Act vs. HEALS proposal: Everything you could get

Without support from either the White House or Repupblican-lead Senate, the Democratic-lead House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve the revised Heroes Act 2.0 stimulus bill. So what does that entail? Good question.

The first thing to know is that the revised Heroes Act is not law. But it does shine a light on the direction that stimulus check negotiations -- which are still ongoing, despite the vote -- are headed.

The new coronavirus economic relief legislation keeps many of the benefits of the original Heroes Act, like a second stimulus check of up to $1,200 for eligible Americans and a continuation of the $600 unemployment enhancement but reduces some of the previously-proposed allocations for other provisions such as the paycheck protection program and employee tax credit. (See the breakdown below.)

Most analysts see the vote as largely symbolic with little chance of becoming law, but both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have reportedly agreed to continue talks on a possible compromise. With the White House suggesting a $1.6 trillion stimulus deal and Senate Republicans flinching at anything above the $1 trillion proposed in its most recent "skinny" bill (PDF), the House's $2.2 trillion plan will likely have trouble garnering bipartisan support as it stands.

If nothing else, however, the House's new proposal does seem to represent a step closer to compromise as the window for a possible stimulus deal narrows. With Congress scheduled to go on recess starting Oct. 9, legislators have less than two weeks to iron out an agreement before the Nov. 3 general election.

Negotiators must agree on the cost of a final package, and that figure will determine where aid is directed (and how much each project might get). Here we dig into the key aspects of each proposal, showing how they're similar, and exploring the differences that keep them from moving forward. We update this story regularly.