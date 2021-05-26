Can you get the child tax credit if you had a baby in 2021? Yes, but you have to claim it

Sarah Tew/CNET

Monthly payments for the expanded $3,600 child tax credit are officially starting on July 15. Eligible parents of children or people who claim other dependents will receive half the credit amount in monthly payments of either $300 or $250 until the end of 2021. The other half will arrive in a lump sum next year after you file your 2021 taxes.

Like stimulus checks, the new child tax credit payments are based on your tax return -- if the IRS knows about your dependents, it knows to send monthly payments your way (again, only if you meet all eligibility requirements). But what about if you had a baby in 2021? Good news for new parents: You won't have to wait until next tax season to receive child tax credit money. There's just one extra step you have to take.

The IRS is planning to open two online portals by July 1 specifically for claiming the child tax credit. Read on to learn more about how the portals could work, and how to use them to claim the credit for babies born or adopted in 2021, or any new dependents who weren't listed on your 2020 return. Plus, here's how to claim an additional $8,000 to $16,000 credit for child care expenses and what we know about a fourth stimulus check.

How much is the expanded child tax credit worth for new parents?

The child tax credit in 2021 has changed since last year, most notably the increased payment amount. The new credit for 2021 newborns will be capped at $3,600 per eligible child, going down from there as your income goes up. The IRS uses different AGI phaseout limits (when your income is too high to qualify for the full amount of the credit) for single filers, heads of household and married couples filing jointly. CNET built a calculator for determining your specific payment eligibility, which you should definitely try out, especially if you also have older children (kids 6 and up qualify for less), share custody or don't hold U.S. citizenship.

When will my child tax credit payments actually arrive?

Unlike stimulus checks, the expanded child tax credit will be paid out in two distinct phases. Half your child tax credit total will arrive in monthly checks, which will be sent out beginning July 15 and continuing through December on the 15th of every month (unless the 15th falls on a weekend or a holiday, in which case checks will likely go out the following Monday). The other half will be paid out on your 2021 tax return when you file in 2022. Anyone who qualifies and filed a 2020 return by this year's May 17 tax deadline will begin receiving monthly checks automatically -- no need to file, claim, request or otherwise hunt down your money, as long as the IRS knows how many dependents you have.

OK, but how can parents of 2021 babies claim the child tax credit?

If your dependents haven't been reported to the IRS by July (or haven't even been born yet), you have two options for receiving your payment. First, you could always wait until you file your return next spring and receive the entire child tax credit in one lump sum, just like how the former version of the credit worked. But if you'd like to receive monthly payments before next year's tax season rolls around, there's another option.

The IRS has promised to set up two online portals by July 1. The first portal will allow taxpayers to report any change in status (dependents, income) throughout the year. The second portal is for those who don't normally file taxes. These families can use the portal to make sure their information is correct, including adding any 2021 babies as qualified dependents.

We don't have a lot of information yet about how the portals will work or whether they will be made available before July 1 (the IRS' resources are still being allocated to processing tax returns), but when they are unveiled, new parents will be able to use them to claim dependents in time to receive the child tax credit checks they are owed. Even if you go this route, you may end up receiving more than half your payment next tax season, depending on timing.

What else could affect child tax credit payments and eligibility?

One important caveat is that both you and your child must be US citizens and your child needs a Social Security number. And another: Your child's age group is based on their age on Dec. 31, 2021, so anyone aging into the next payment bracket at any point in 2021 will be considered a part of that group for the entirety of the year. (Got a 5-year-old turning 6 this year? Unfortunately, you may be out about $600.)

We'll keep this story updated as new information emerges about the expanded child tax credit.