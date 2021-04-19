Californians could get an extra $600 stimulus check: Who qualifies, when it'll arrive

Sarah Tew/CNET

Californians are starting to receive an extra $600 one-time stimulus check per qualified person (or $1,200 for married couples filing jointly), a payment that is arriving in waves through direct deposit and paper check in the mail. (Here's how to track your check in the mail.) This Golden State stimulus checks are in addition to the third stimulus checks coming from the IRS for up to $1,400.

These state-only checks are part of the California's $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package and are targeted at people considered lower-income earners in one of the most expensive states in the US.

If you live in California, here's how to find out if you are eligible for the Golden State $600 or $1,200 payment, what you have to do receive your money and when your check could arrive. Also, here is the latest on the IRS schedule for sending the third stimulus payment, how much money you could get from the revised child tax credit and how to check if California or any other state owes you hundreds of dollars.

Do you qualify for a $600 or $1,200 stimulus payment?

You are eligible for a $600 Golden State payment from the state's FTB if you are a California resident, filed your 2020 taxes and meet one of these requirements:

You qualify for California's earned income tax credit, or CalEITC, on your 2020 tax return.

You are not a CalEITC recipient but you file with with an Individual Tax Identification Number, or ITIN, and your California adjusted gross income, or CA AGI, was $75,000 or less.



You filed a joint return, either you or your spouse filed with an ITIN -- and your CA AGI was $75,000 or less.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus plus-up payments: What you need to know

You are eligible for a $1,200 Golden State payment if you are a California resident, filed your 2020 taxes and meet one these requirements:

You are a CalEITC recipient, filed with an ITIN and had a CA AGI of $75,000 or less.

You filed a joint return, you are a CalEITC recipient, you or your spouse filed with with an ITIN and your CA AGI was $75,000 or less.

If have already filed your state taxes but did not claim the CalEITC, you can file an amended 2020 tax return to claim it and qualify for the California stimulus payment.

Sarah Tew/CNET

When will your California stimulus check arrive?

California's stimulus payments are going out twice a month, the Franchise Tax Board said, for those who have filed eligible 2020 tax returns.

If you filed your state tax return between Jan. 1 and March 1, the FTB has processed your return and you will receive your stimulus payment after April 15. The FTB said a paper check may take four to six weeks to arrive for this group.

If you filed your state taxes after March 2, it can take up to 45 days for you to receive your payment as a direct deposit and 60 days for a mailed check -- after the FTB processes your state tax return.

California has a wait-time website to give you an idea how long the FTB is taking to process tax returns.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus check 3: How much money you'll get

Will your payment come as a check or direct deposit?

According to the FTB, those who qualify and set up direct deposit when filing their return can expect an electronic payment. Those who don't have direct deposit set up with the state will receive a paper check.

The state payment expires on Nov. 15, according to the FTB -- to make sure you get yours, file your 2020 tax return by the extension deadline of Oct. 15 (the regular deadline without an extension is April 15).

Can the California stimulus payment be subject to garnishment or offset to cover a debt?

According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state's stimulus payment is not subject to garnishment for child support or spousal support, for example, or offset for debts owed to state agencies.

Will this new $600 payment affect your third federal stimulus check?

California's $600 payments are separate from the third stimulus check of up to $1,400 per person from the IRS.

Here's everything we know about the third stimulus check, the ongoing IRS schedule for making payments and how else you might get money with your taxes.