Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? Could you use an extra $100 to spend on holiday gifts? Consider adding a new credit card to your wallet: For a limited time, if you sign up for an , you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card. And not in four to six weeks or anything like that; it's awarded as soon as you're approved. (Note: If you're not a Prime subscriber, the gift-card reward is $50, not $100.)

Read more: The best Black Friday 2020 deals available now and coming soon

That $100 bonus is a pretty serious perk. But this is not a one-and-done proposition: The no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon and Whole Foods. You get 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations, and 1% on most other purchases.

Here's a lesser-known benefit as well: Amazon frequently runs . Right now, for example, you can get 10% back on select GoPro products, 15% back on print magazines and so on. That's when you pay using the Amazon Visa, natch.

I will note that there are some pretty mixed customer reviews for this card, though it seems many of the lower ratings have to do with poor customer service from Chase, the issuing bank. For what it's worth, I've had a Prime Rewards Visa for about a year. I use it exclusively for Amazon purchases, and it's been hassle-free. Your mileage may vary, of course.

As with any credit-card offer, be sure to read all the terms and conditions first.

Read more: 4 things you need to know about Black Friday 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.