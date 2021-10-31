Black Friday price match guarantees offer you stress-free shopping this year

You've already heard the stories. With ongoing supply chain issues and empty shelves threatening the holiday season, experts are suggesting that people pounce on their must-have gifts as early as possible, whether or not it's at the best price. But who wants to be the sucker who overpaid on November 2, when that same product gets a 33% price cut on November 26?
That's where price-match guarantees come into play. Many big-name retailers have price-match guarantees that will help you save money if you find a better deal elsewhere to lessen the feeling of buyer's remorse or purchase anxiety. That means, in many cases, you may be able to get an adjustment on the cost difference weeks after you buy your gift. So if that $119 pair of AirPods drops to $89 a few weeks later -- as it will at Walmart on Nov. 10 -- you get an extra $30 in your pocket. (Well, you will if it's not an exclusion -- see below.)
We'll break down holiday price-match guarantees that we found and explain the policy exceptions.
Target
Holiday guarantee lasts until Dec. 24.
Target started its Holiday Price-Match Guarantee earlier in October. If you make a purchase online or in-store, you can request a price match on or before Dec. 24. To get a price adjustment, you'll need a receipt or proof of purchase. You can get your price adjusted in any Target store for in-store purchases or by calling Target's Guest Services for online sales (1-800-591-3869).
But there are a few exceptions and exclusions to keep in mind. The price-match guarantee only works for select competitors (here's the full list). And you can only get a refund when the sale is valid. For instance, if you find a deal at Amazon, you must ask for a price adjustment while Amazon's price is lower, too. But the guarantee doesn't work with Amazon's Lightning Deals or Target Circle offers.
To add to the list of limitations, the item also must be identical to what Target sells and needs to be in stock. And you won't be able to get a partial refund on bundled offers (like a special on an iPad and Apple Pencil). Clearance and closeout items are not included in the guarantee. Lastly, Target requires proof for its guarantee. You can bring a printed ad or URL of the competitor's lower sale price. Don't forget your receipt or proof of purchase.
Walmart
Price match guarantee does not apply to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Walmart doesn't have a special holiday guarantee, but we did find its price match policy and exclusions. Like Target, the item must be identical to the lower-priced item and it must be in stock on the competitor's site and Walmart.com. There is also a list of accepted competitors. But there is a list of exceptions and criteria to keep in mind.
Walmart will only price-match one item per customer each day. The policy doesn't apply to Marketplace or third-party sellers. It also doesn't work for discounts applied at checkout or offers with a certain amount or percentage off. Bundles and mail-in offers are also not accepted. The price adjustment also doesn't work for discounts you may have received from pickup promotions, flash sales or rebates. Here's the complete list of Walmart's price match limitations.
If you bought an item online, Walmart.com's customer service has the final say on whether or not it can adjust the price. And most importantly, there are no price matches on Pre-Black Friday, Black Friday and Cyber Week event prices (which, honestly, takes a lot of the appeal out of this "guarantee").
Best Buy
Price match guarantee does not apply to Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales or other Best Buy programs.
Like Walmart, Best Buy doesn't adjust the price for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales. The product must also be identical to the competitor, including the model number, color and brand. It must also be new -- which disqualifies any refurbished devices. The list of competitors that Best Buy will adjust prices for is also shorter than Walmart or Target. Here's the list of accepted retailers.
For Best Buy's Price Match Guarantee Policy, the price must also still be in effect when you're getting your refund for the price difference. Bundles, subscription services and mail-in offers are not covered. The policy doesn't work for member-only offers or loyalty programs. It also does not apply to discounted pricing made from Best Buy Education, Best Buy Business or the Best Buy Marketplace.
