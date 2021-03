Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gets final sign-off in the House

Sarah Tew/CNET

The House on Wednesday approved an amended version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes a third stimulus check for up to $1,400. The House initially passed the bill on Feb. 26, and the Senate approved it last week, albeit with some changes. The amended bill passed in the House 220-211 and will now make its way to Biden to sign into law. The president is expected to sign the bill Friday, before current unemployment benefits expire March 14.

"Help is here," Biden tweeted Wednesday after the bill passed the House.

The stimulus package, called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, could deliver the new stimulus payment starting this month. Changes made by the Senate last week included reducing income limits for the third stimulus payment and lowering proposed weekly unemployment benefits from $400 a week to $300 a week (though they'd extend through Sept. 6 rather than the end of August). The Senate also dropped a federal minimum wage increase from the legislation, but proponents say they'll reintroduce that at a later date.

Meanwhile, expanded child tax credits for lower-income families and funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution remain part of the package.

After Biden signs the bill into law, various government agencies will begin to access the funding and ramp up their programs, including sending the third stimulus check. Here's how to find out if you qualify for that.

The $1,400 stimulus check follows two others that qualified Americans received last year: one for $1,200 and a second one for $600. (Here's how those payments all compare to each other.) For this third round of checks, the bill could make adult dependents as well as children and families with mixed-status citizenship eligible for a payment. (Here's how to determine if you qualify for your own stimulus check or count as a dependent.)

