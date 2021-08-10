Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what's in it for you

Sarah Tew/CNET

After weeks of back and forth, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning -- it was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.

The infrastructure package could mean millions of new jobs over the next decade through federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities, according to the White House. There's also a second funding package Congress is working on -- a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill which some are calling a "human infrastructure" proposal -- that could put more money in your pocket, "by making education, health care, child care and housing more affordable," according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

We'll explain what Congress is working on, a possible timetable for when the two bills could pass and how they could directly help you.

What's in the Senate's just-approved infrastructure bill?

Approved by the Senate this morning with the support of 19 Republican senators, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would authorize new federal spending over five years. The bill -- created by a bipartisan group of senators including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema -- now moves over to the House of Representatives for a vote.

According to Biden, projects funded by the bill would add "around 2 million jobs per year over the course of the decade." Here are details on which infrastructure areas would receive funding.

Public transit, airports and rail , including money for mass transit, passenger and freight rail, airports and ports and waterways.

, including money for mass transit, passenger and freight rail, airports and ports and waterways. Roads and bridges , with funding to either repair or rebuild roads and bridges, including for cyclists and pedestrians.

, with funding to either repair or rebuild roads and bridges, including for cyclists and pedestrians. Electric vehicles , including money to construct a network of electric vehicle chargers and electrify school and transit buses.

, including money to construct a network of electric vehicle chargers and electrify school and transit buses. Water, sewer, power systems and environmental remediation , including funding to replace the nation's lead pipe service lines and improve its power grid.

, including funding to replace the nation's lead pipe service lines and improve its power grid. Broadband: The deal includes $65 billion to improve the country's broadband system. The plan originally proposed $100 billion to provide accessible, high-speed internet service.

How soon the House of Representatives could take up the bill is unclear. The House is on a break till September and isn't scheduled to hold any votes till Sept. 20. The House can be called back into session earlier than that, however.

What's in the Senate's budget reconciliation bill?

Now that the Senate has passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, Senate Democrats are switching to the second piece of its two track strategy and sketching out the main areas of its $3.5 trillion budget resolution. Unlike the infrastructure bill -- with its focus on rebuilding the roads, bridges and power supply of the country -- money from the budget reconciliation bill will target individuals and families, Schumer wrote in a letter to colleagues on Monday, with the intention of "restoring the middle class in the 21st century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there."

Here are the four key areas Schumer and Senate Democrats are targeting with the budget reconciliation that could mean more money for you:

Families and education: Fund universal preschool, with a new child care benefit for families; make community college tuition-free for two years; extend this year's child tax credit and earned income tax credit beyond 2020; and create a federal paid family and medical leave program.

Climate: Working to meet Biden's goal for the US to get 80% of its power from emissions-free sources by 2030, the reconciliation package would fund a collection of clean-energy initiatives, including rebates for individuals and families for home electrification and weatherization.

Infrastructure: As a follow-on to the infrastructure bill making its way through Congress, the budget reconciliation package would fund public housing, green and sustainable housing; rehabilitate aging Veterans Administration buildings and hospitals; and fund workforce development and job training programs.

Health care: The package would expand federal health care benefits by adding dental, vision and hearing benefits to the Medicare program; fund in-home and community-based services to help seniors, persons with disabilities and home care

workers; and work to reduce prescription drug costs.

When will the two bills become law?

Right now, it's unclear when either bill will pass both chambers and get signed into law by Biden. Now that the Senate has voted on the infrastructure bill, the House needs to approve the package. The House is on recess till September, with no votes scheduled till the third week of September.

With the infrastructure vote behind it, the Senate is now filling in the details on the budget reconciliation package, which also needs to go to the House for approval. Punchbowl News in its morning newsletter on Tuesday wrote that October may be the earliest the House could consider the two bills together.

Is other economic relief aid on its way?

Ever since the $1,400 stimulus payments under the American Rescue Plan, millions still struggling with economic hardship from the pandemic have speculated about when more aid could be on the agenda. Here's an update:

Another stimulus payment: The IRS is still making one-time payments for the third stimulus check as well as circling back to send "plus-up" payments to those it either missed paying or underpaid. There is no commitment by the White House to a fourth round of payments, and it looks less likely, given the vaccine rollout and recent signs of an economic rebound. One form of financial relief has come to families through the 2021 child tax credit, which was expanded this year. There are also additional stimulus payments in the state of California and $1,000 bonuses going to educators in some states.

Minimum wage hike to $15 an hour: With the current federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour (the same level since 2009), some legislators have proposed boosting that hourly rate up to $10 per hour or as high as $15 per hour. On July 28, the Biden administration issued an executive order that would increase the minimum wage for federal government contractors to $15 an hour starting Jan. 30, 2022. Over the past several years, some 30 states, the District of Columbia and 45 localities have raised their minimum wage to above the federal level. Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would benefit at least 17 million people, but talks on the matter have stalled.

Student loan cancellation: With student loan debt reaching $1.7 trillion at the end of 2020 -- with an average loan amount of $30,000 -- student debt is higher than debt from auto loans and credit cards. In March, the Biden administration canceled some $2.3 billion in student loan debt for a handful of borrowers. Then this summer, another $500 million got erased for former students defrauded by ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit chain that closed in 2016. Still, that's just a fraction of the roughly 43 million people who have debilitating student loan debt.

At the end of July, Biden extended the pause on federal student loan repayments till Jan. 21 but said nothing about broadly cancelling student debt.