Biden to sign $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Friday. Every way it helps, including 3 new checks

The House on Wednesday passed nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill largely along party lines: 220 to 211. The sweeping relief bill will now head to the White House, where President Joe Biden will sign into law Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Biden's signature will make the $1,400 stimulus checks official and renew federal unemployment payments ahead of the March 14 deadline Democrats have aimed at for months.

The new $1,400 checks set strict income limits that will change eligibility rules from the first and second checks. The new income guidelines set a hard cap, excluding millions of higher earners from the new payment. In addition are two other checks in the package: renewed weekly $300 federal payments to unemployed workers, and expanded child tax credits that would send payments to lower-income families.

The final legislation does not include a federal minimum wage increase, but proponents vow to reintroduce it at a later date. The bill also boosts funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Here's what you need to know about the relief bill now that it's passed the House and Senate, including the timeline to deliver new stimulus checks. This story has been updated with new information.

Why won't Biden sign the bill sooner than Friday?



Now that Congress has approved, the bill will go to Biden, who is expected to sign it into law Friday afternoon. Former President Donald Trump signed the March 2020 CARES Act a day after it passed Congress, but it took multiple days for the December 2020 bill to be processed and presented to him for signature.

Legislation must go through a process called "enrollment" before it's ready to be signed. The House will begin the enrollment process Wednesday. Biden will address the nation Thursday evening to mark the first anniversary of the COVID-19 crisis and is likely to address the bill. Once he signs, various government agencies will begin to access that funding and ramp up their programs, including sending a third stimulus check.

A strict income cutoff for the $1,400 stimulus payment



The $1,400 stimulus check should start going out to tens of millions of Americans starting this month, "targeting" checks to lower income earners and cutting off those categorized as "higher earners." Under the new eligibility rules, some who qualified for the first two payments may not make the cut for a third. A hard ceiling on income, designed to exclude higher earners from getting a check, will come with a rule change regarding the use of dependents in the stimulus check formula. Check out our stimulus payment calculator to see how the new Senate income cap will affect you.

The new legislation would give the IRS a deadline of Dec. 31 to finish sending the stimulus checks.

With this third round of payments, adult dependents as well as children and families with mixed-status citizenship are included. Here are all the ways a third check could bring you more money, how you could get less or how you might be disqualified altogether. Here's what happens to your total if a check arrives during tax season. And here's how the third check compares with the first two payments approved in 2020.

$300 in weekly unemployment benefits, but with a tax break



Under the new legislation, federal unemployment checks would extend to Sept. 6 at a $300 weekly rate. The package will also reduce the tax burden on the unemployment money for households earning less than $150,000 a year. If Biden signs as expected by March 14, the bill would renew the weekly $300 federal unemployment checks Congress approved in December without a gap in funding.

Expanded child tax credit for 2021 worth more than stimulus checks



The new law will expand the child tax credit that currently allows families to claim up to a $2,000 credit for children under 17 years of age. The plan will extend the benefit to lower-income families who otherwise wouldn't receive the credit. Families can claim up to $3,600 per year for a child under 6 and up to $3,000 per year for those between the ages of 6 and 17.

The plan also removes a provision that you have to make $2,500 a year to receive the credit and makes the credits fully refundable. In addition, it will expand tax credits for one year to help cover the cost of childcare. Families could get back as a tax credit as much as half their spending on childcare for children under age 13, up to $4,000 for a single child and $8,000 for two or more children.

What's happened to forgiving student loan debt?

Though forgiving student loan debt has been part of the discussion since January, Senate Democrats and the president have different dollar figures in mind for how much to cancel. Biden on Feb. 16 said he supports canceling $10,000 in student debt per borrower and extending the pause on student loan repayment. His figure is at odds with a Senate Democrat proposal, however, that calls for canceling up to $50,000 in student debt.

"I do think that, in this moment of economic pain and strain, that we should be eliminating interest on the debts that are accumulated, No. 1. And No. 2, I'm prepared to write off the $10,000 debt, but not $50,000," Biden said. While the House and Senate versions of the bill don't forgive student debt, the legislation includes a provision that will make tax-free any forgiven student loan, according to the New York Times.

What about coronavirus vaccine delivery money?



More than 127 million vaccine doses have so far been distributed in the US -- and more than 95 million administered -- with the country on track to meet the administration's goal of 100 million jabs during the first 100 days of his administration (April 30 marks his 100th day in office). Biden said that by the end of May, the country will have enough supply to vaccinate every adult in the US. The goal then becomes having enough of the other supplies, as well as people, to administer the vaccine.

The president's plan would set aside $160 billion for a nationwide vaccine program that would help state and local governments get the vaccine into people's arms.

Funding to help reopen schools during COVID-19



Getting students back in physical classrooms is a critical piece of the economic recovery. The bill will work to return students to schools by having a majority of kindergarten to eighth-grade classrooms safely reopen in the first 100 days of the administration.

Extra money for state, local and tribal governments

Since the fall, economists have pushed for Congress to provide funding for state and local public jobs. "The case for additional aid is strong because the downside risk of doing nothing is quite real," the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said at the end of last year. "The fact that over 1 million state and local government workers have lost their jobs is a sign that fiscal distress has had real consequences." In addition to state and local funding, the bill will provide funds for food and water assistance and food stamps.

No $15 minimum wage increase yet



Senate Democrats jettisoned a provision in the relief bill to boost the minimum wage, after the Senate parliamentarian, who determines which items can and can't be included in the bill under a technique known as budget reconciliation, determined that the provision fell outside of guidelines. Proponents will look to include the $15 hourly rate in another bill.

"If any Senator believes this is the last time they will cast a vote on whether or not to give a raise to 32 million Americans, they are sorely mistaken," Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted March 5. "We're going to keep bringing it up, and we're going to get it done because it is what the American people demand and need."

Eviction ban already extended through September



The new package will extend the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until Sept. 30. The plan would provide $30 billion in rental assistance for renters and small landlords, especially for low- and moderate-income households. On Jan. 20, Biden signed an executive order extending the eviction ban through this month, which means it may not be part of the final new stimulus bill at all.

