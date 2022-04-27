Money

Biden Administration Considers More Relief For Student Debt

Biden has already extended the moratorium on student loan payments six times since the start of the pandemic.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
The president is exploring options to bring more relief to people with student loans, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

President Joe Biden indicated that his administration is open to further action on student debt relief in a meeting Monday with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, according to a report from The Washington Post

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the president's comments in a briefing Tuesday, stating that he "is looking at other executive authority options he has to bring relief to people who have student loans," and will make a decision before the current pause on loans ends on Aug. 31.

The White House did immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 