Best Personal Finance Books for July 2022

Looking to gain some personal finance expertise? Boost your knowledge and bank account with these seven popular personal finance books. Though there are an infinite number of websites offering personal finance advice, diving into a well-researched book can provide invaluable information and tips.

We've compiled some of the best personal finance books for all audiences. That includes books for new investors, young adults, sole-income earners and everyone in between. Some are personal favorites and others are from , a few are brand-new and others have withstood the test of time. You'll even find a couple that aren't entirely about money, but all are good reads filled with worthwhile financial lessons.

Amazon A favorite New Year's resolution is to start investing, but what does that actually entail? Look no further than The Bogleheads' Guide to Investing, the perfect manual for investors of any age or experience level. Espousing the investing wisdom of Vanguard founder John C. Bogle, this irreverent guide will teach you how to avoid Wall Street pitfalls and beat the market.

Amazon Originally published in 1996, this compilation of research on America's millionaires is ever enduring. It debunks the myth that "wealthy" equals "high-income" and emphasizes the importance of living below your means. Almost two-thirds of America's wealthy are first-generation rich, and this book can teach financial tips on how to budget and invest your money.

Amazon If you're on personal finance TikTok, you may have seen this entry on your For You page, so you know it'll make both a timely and relevant gift. Kiyosaki's premise is that you can become rich regardless of your salary -- it's all about making smart decisions about your money. Geared toward parents, this book will help you better understand your money so you can teach your kids to start managing their finances. Given that most schools don't teach personal finance, this is a helpful tool designed to walk you through educating your children about money and fiscal responsibility.

Amazon It may be 2021, but women earning more money than their spouses can still feel taboo. This book is the perfect gift for any woman who brings in the lion's share of a household's income. It covers professional and personal topics to create the ultimate guide for any modern woman seeking to successfully navigate money, career, family and relationships. CNET Editor at Large Farnoosh Torabi incorporates personal stories and startling statistics while offering relevant advice for not only sole-income and high-earning women, but every couple merging or maintaining their lives together.

Amazon This New York Times bestseller details a simple, effective six-week program to achieve financial competence, dealing with topics from credit cards to automatic bank accounts. I Will Teach You to Be Rich is geared toward readers in their 20s and 30s who are overwhelmed by the world of personal finance and have no idea where to start. Its straightforward approach and useful tips will cut through any confusion and help you get your finances in order with minimal hassle.

Back Bay Books Outliers has been a perennial favorite since its publication in 2008. Gladwell asks the frequently overlooked questions: What makes successful people stand out? What are the circumstances and opportunities behind the glitz of success? From the 10,000-hour rule to the importance of "practical intelligence," Gladwell encourages you to defocus from how success looks and instead think about how success is achieved. An intellectual journey for readers of all ages, Outliers is an analytical insight into the tools, secrets and habits used by successful people. We'd label it a must-read -- after all, success in personal finance can be connected to achievements in other areas of life.

Amazon Women live in a world with unique financial needs: They tend to have less saved for retirement, be more conservative investors and see money in terms of impact on family and community. It's time for their financial advice to reflect that disparity. Certified financial planner Eleanor Blayney offers practical, easy-to-follow advice that centers around two goals: women achieving a high level of financial competence and the creation of forums for women to discuss best financial practices and spread the wealth. This is the perfect gift for any woman in your life who wants to build up their financial literacy.

