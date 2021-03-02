Twitter

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweets regularly about his daily stock trades and was very active during the recent frenzy over GameStop stock. Now he's introducing his own exchange-traded fund (ETF) that uses artificial intelligence to determine what stocks to trade based on positive online posts, he said Tuesday.

The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF, or BUZZ as it'll be referred to on the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch March 4. It'll hold stock in 75 companies, which have a market cap of $5 billion, and it'll rotate these stocks based on social media posts, news articles and blogs.

The top holdings in BUZZ are Twitter, Draft Kings, Ford, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, AMD, American Airlines, Netflix and Tesla.

Portnoy tweeted a video Wednesday saying the ETF started up five years ago and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 42%.