What Is an Emergency Fund?

An emergency fund is a stash of money you set aside for when unexpected events occur. It's not intended for your everyday expenses like rent or groceries, but it can be if you lose your job or face another hardship. Keeping an emergency fund on hand can prevent you from taking out expensive loans or cash advances when a disruption does occur, giving you peace of mind and a stronger financial base.

How does an emergency fund work?

An emergency fund is often kept in a bank account. You should use your emergency fund when you have a true financial emergency -- a situation where your life will be significantly disrupted if you don't spend the money, and time is of the essence.

Six common situations that qualify as financial emergencies are:

Job loss

Unforeseen medical expenses

Unexpected home repairs

Car maintenance and repairs

Urgent pet care

Family emergencies

You won't know in advance when you'll need to use your emergency fund, but having the savings can help you manage a financial crisis efficiently.

What are the benefits of an emergency fund?

Compared to other savings strategies, you don't need to earn a certain amount of interest on the money you set aside in an emergency fund. The simple act of saving money can provide significant financial benefits, include the following:

Keeping you out of debt. An emergency fund will help you avoid dipping into a line of credit credit score

An emergency fund will help you avoid dipping into a Providing peace of mind. Knowing that you have savings available can help you feel better prepared to handle an unexpected financial obstacle. Even if you don't use your emergency fund, it can give you a sense of financial stability.

Knowing that you have savings available can help you feel better prepared to handle an unexpected financial obstacle. Even if you don't use your emergency fund, it can give you a sense of financial stability. Financing an unexpected job loss. If an emergency such as a job loss means you'll be without a paycheck for a period of time, you'll need to find a way to cover your expenses. An emergency fund can be instrumental in this scenario.

If an emergency such as a job loss means you'll be without a paycheck for a period of time, you'll need to find a way to cover your expenses. An emergency fund can be instrumental in this scenario. Helping you make better financial decisions. When an unexpected expense comes up, it's easier to know what to do if you don't have an emergency fund. The stress of figuring out how to pay can make you more likely to agree to high-interest rates and other unfavorable terms. But with an emergency fund, you'll be free to explore your options and make a more informed decision.

How much money should I save in an emergency fund?

The size of your emergency fund depends on your income and financial situation. An emergency fund should cover about three to six months' worth of expenses, but often that takes time to build. Start by setting small savings goals, such as $5 a day or the same lump sum each paycheck. Your savings goal should be attainable so you can cover monthly expenses to stash away your entire income.

How to build an emergency fund

When building an emergency fund, one of the first steps is to figure out how much money you need to save. This will help you set up a realistic goal. Then you can take some steps to make the saving process more manageable.

Automate your savings. The easiest way to reach your goal is to make your saving automatic. You can set up recurring transfers through your bank or credit union. Another way to save automatically is through your employer. Some employers let you split your paycheck between your checking and savings accounts - automatically. Monitor your progress regularly. One of the best ways to stay on track is to monitor your progress periodically. If you hit a roadblock, you can make adjustments along the way. Take advantage of one-time opportunities to save. When you get a refund, tax return or other windfalls, funnel those funds into your emergency fund. Cancel subscriptions and memberships. Getting rid of subscriptions and memberships you no longer need can be painless to free up money for your emergency fund. Earn extra income. Take advantage of every opportunity to earn extra income. For example, you can pick up a side hustle.

Where to keep your emergency fund

The best place to keep your emergency fund is a savings account with a high-interest rate and easy access. You don't want to tie your emergency fund in a long-term investment fund -- like a certificate of deposit (CD) -- because, in the case of an emergency, you need to withdraw money without facing a penalty. A high-yield savings account offers easy access and pays a competitive yield, making it among the best places to store an emergency fund. These accounts are federally insured up to $250,000 per depositor, so your money will be secure and easily accessible.

The bottom line

It never hurts to have an emergency fund in place for when the unexpected happens. But if you're still on the fence about having one, consider that an emergency fund can keep you out of debt, provide peace of mind and be there for you in the long term. When you have enough money set aside for emergencies, you will be less likely to rely on credit cards or dip into retirement savings.