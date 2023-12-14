Best Gifts on Amazon
Top Phones Coming in 2024
7 Jet Lag Tips
Google Deleting Old Accounts
Escaping $1T of Credit Card Debt
Secret Santa Gifts Under $20
Portable Power Stations
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
Today's Best Savings Rates: Dec. 14, 2023 – Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady Again. Here’s What Savers Can Expect.
You can still find high-yield savings accounts with APYs of 5% or more.
Dec. 14, 2023 7:00 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/advice/todays-best-savings-rates-dec-14-2023/