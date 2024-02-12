$3.6B in IRS Tax Refunds
Lightroom and Apple Vision Pro
Renewable Energy at the Super Bowl
Morning Sunlight for Sleep
40% off Amazon Echo
Tax Refund 2024
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
CD Rates Today, Feb. 12, 2024: Act Now to Secure an APY up to 5.5%
APYs are on the way down. Open one of these CDs today to safeguard your earnings.
Feb. 12, 2024 6:30 a.m. PT
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/cds/todays-best-cd-rates-feb-12-2024/