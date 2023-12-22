Holiday Deals and Great Gift Ideas
Today's Best CD Rates, Dec. 22, 2023: The Clock Is Ticking on High APYs
This year’s sky-high CD rates won’t last forever. Here’s why you should take advantage of them now.
Dec. 22, 2023 6:30 a.m. PT
