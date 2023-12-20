Holiday Deals and Great Gift Ideas
How Much Sleep You Need
Your Credit Card Debt
11 Record-Low Holiday Deals
Galaxy S24 Rumors
Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Portable Power Stations
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
Today's Best CD Rates, Dec. 20, 2023: APYs Top 5.5% – For Now
Experts say we’ve likely reached the peak of high CD rates.
Dec. 20, 2023 6:30 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/cds/todays-best-cd-rates-dec-20-2023/