Holiday Deals and Great Gift Ideas
Gifts for Those Who Love Sleep
Your Credit Card Debt
11 Record-Low Holiday Deals
Meta's AI Ray-Bans
Best Gifts on Amazon
Portable Power Stations
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
Today's Best CD Rates: Dec. 18, 2023 -- APYs Top 5.5% Following Fed's Recent Rate Pause
Experts recommend opening a CD now while rates remain high.
Dec. 18, 2023 6:45 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/cds/todays-best-cd-rates-dec-18-2023/