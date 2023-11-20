Black Friday 2023 Live Blog
Can You Trust AI Photography?
Best TV for 2023
Thanksgiving Travel Times
Snoozing Is Fine
Solar EV charging
6 Best TV Gifts
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
Tips to Shop Smarter This Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Don’t take on unnecessary financial stress this holiday season. Here are a few tips to shop smarter.
Nov. 20, 2023 11:00 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/advice-banking/tips-to-shop-smarter-this-black-friday-and-cyber-monday/