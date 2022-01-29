These 8 banks have eliminated or reduced overdraft fees

It appears some banks are finally putting an end to an unpopular practice: charging overdraft fees. An overdraft fee is a financial penalty imposed by your bank when you spend more money than you have available in your account. Some banks provide overdraft protection, which covers your transactions when you have insufficient funds by automatically moving money from a linked account, like a separate savings or credit account. But not all banks will help protect you from overdrawing -- and many will charge a fee for this service.
Overdraft fees have become abusive enough to garner attention from some of Capitol Hill's top officials, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sparred with J.P. Morgan Chase's CEO last year over the practice. Moreover, both chambers of Congress proposed bills last year to limit overdraft fees, which can be charged multiple times a day. In 2020, banks reaped $12.4 billion from consumers in overdraft fees alone, according to the annual spend report conducted by the Financial Health Network.
In response to this widespread criticism -- and to competitor online banks that already cut these fees years ago -- a few major US banks, including Capital One, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, have announced they are either limiting or eliminating overdraft fees this year.
Not all banks are created equal. So while we continue to monitor this shift, here are six banks that have ended overdraft fees, followed by two banks that have reduced them.
Capital One eliminated overdraft fees starting Jan. 13 of this year, replacing the old practice with what the bank dubs "No-Fee Overdraft" protection.
No-Fee Overdraft protection will allow you to overdraw your account without incurring a fee, but once you do, you'll need to deposit money into your account to cover the overdraft. If you try to use your card once after you've overdrawn, but before you fund your account, the transaction will be declined.
There isn't a fixed cap on how many times you can overdraw, but there will be a dollar limit on how much you can overdraw your account by. That dollar amount will be based on your individual circumstances, as Capital One says it will continually evaluate "the customer's deposit history and risk profile," according to the spokesperson.
If you're currently enrolled in this bank's overdraft protection program, you should have been automatically enrolled into the No-Fee Overdraft protection. If you aren't enrolled in the service, you can sign up at any time.
Discover is another bank without overdraft fees. This bank has a free overdraft protection program, but you'll need to link a savings account or a money market account to your debit account to be able to overdraw.
And while on paper Discover limits overdrafts to six per calendar month per account, Discover also says it currently isn't enforcing these rules, meaning you can overdraft more than six times on more than an occasional basis without running the risk of Discover closing your account.
Chime's free overdraft protection service is called SpotMe. This service is optional, meaning you'll need to enroll for the service if you aren't already.
It's available to members who make a direct deposit of $200 or more each month to their checking account. While the service says you can overdraw up to $200 a month, initially you'll only be able to draw $20 on debit card purchases and cash withdrawals. Later, you may become eligible for the higher $200 limit.
Whether you're eligible for this higher limit is based on your "Chime Account history, direct deposit frequency and amount, spending activity and other risk-based factors," according to Chime.
Ally originally rid itself of overdraft fees in response to COVID-19 in 2020. Ally reimbursed fees that had accumulated at that time, but it decided to just say goodbye to overdraft fees entirely after that.
At Ally, you can overdraw your account without incurring a fee. You'll have six business days to bring your account back to a positive balance. If you haven't brought up your balance by then, Ally will work with you to figure out a solution, and your account withdrawals may be limited.
You can also sign up for an optional, free overdraft transfer service: Ally will transfer money from a linked savings account or money market account in $100 increments. This service limits these transfers to six withdrawals per statement cycle.
Aspiration's "Pay What is Fair" commitment refuses to let you be hit with any unforeseen fees, including overdraft fees. Thus, as a customer at Aspiration, you'll never have to pay for overdrawing your account -- but this isn't a free overdraft service.
"We are usually able to prevent the processing of checks, ATM withdrawals, debit card purchases or online transfers from happening when our members don't have enough funds in their account to cover them," said Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny. "If there is an accidental overdraft on an account that puts it into the negative, customers are given a period of time to make their accounts positive."
In other words, you'll have a grace period to bring your account back to positive if an overdraft charge manages to go through.
A new bank that's the result of a merger between Suntrust and BB&T, Truist plans to launch two new checking accounts without overdraft fees this summer under its new Truist One Banking. Rather than customers racking up overdraft fees, Truist One Banking will grant a $100 negative balance buffer for those who insistently make deposits of $100 or more for two consecutive months.
If you're currently a Truist customer, you'll have the option to open a Truist One checking account, though you won't be automatically migrated.
Even if you don't sign up for Truist One Banking, Truist also plans to eliminate most overdraft fees for existing accounts as well, including for returned items, negative account balances and overdraft protection transfer fees, according to Arijit Roy, Head of Strategy, Deposits, Small Business and Analytics at Truist.
In January, Bank of America announced it would be slashing its overdraft fees in May from $35 to $10 per overdraft transaction. Along with reducing these fees, the bank will also eliminate the $12 Balance Connect™ service charge to transfer funds from linked accounts to overdrawn accounts.
Announced the same day as Bank of America, Wells Fargo is eliminating various fees associated with overdrawing starting in March -- but they aren't going away completely. While you won't have to pay fees when a linked account covers an overdraft, you'll only have a 24-hour grace period to bring your account back to positive if you overdraw.
To be sure, as with Bank of America, this move is an improvement, but it does feel lackluster compared to other banks included on this list.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.