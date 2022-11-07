The Best Big Banks of 2022

Big banks are known for providing a wide range of financial products and services. They're conveniently accessible, employ cutting edge technology and often have large marketing budgets with advertising campaigns that turn them into household names. However, the best big banks provide the products, services and best rates so that customers can leverage rising interest rates to experience the fastest growth possible.

Best big banks of 2022

1. Chase Bank

Products offered: Chase offers 10 types of checking accounts including three youth accounts, two savings accounts and certificate of deposit accounts with terms ranging from 1-month to 120-month (two years).

Monthly fees Account Fee Waived if you have… Chase Savings $5 $300 minimum balance Chase Premier Savings $25 $15,000 minimum balance Chase Total Checking $12 $500 monthly direct deposit, $1,500 daily checking balance and $5,000 combined daily balance Chase Secure Banking $4.95 N/A Chase Premier Plus Checking $25 $15,000 combined daily balance

Why we picked it: Chase offers a $200 bonus on new Chase Total Checking accounts with direct deposits in the first 90 days. The offer expires January 25, 2023.

Pros and cons Pros Cons Fee-free network of 16,000 ATMs available nationwide Low rates on savings accounts Robust mobile banking technology High fees with high minimum balance requirements to waive fees Large bank bonus No money market accounts Competitive rates on 12-month CDs

Wide variety of deposit accounts



Details: Chase is the largest US bank

2. Capital One

Products offered : Capital One offers one checking, saving and CD with terms ranging from six months to five years. It also has a teen/youth checking and savings account option.

: Capital One offers one checking, saving and CD with terms ranging from six months to five years. It also has a teen/youth checking and savings account option. Monthly fees : There are no fees or minimum balance requirements on the 360 Checking or 360 Performance Savings account.

: There are no fees or minimum balance requirements on the 360 Checking or 360 Performance Savings account. Why we picked it: Capital One is a hybrid bank that provides the benefits of a large bank with branches in seven states which include Capital One Cafés and a large network of ATMs with the accessibility and competitive rates of an online bank.

Pros and cons Pros Cons Fee-free network of 70,000 ATMs Physical branches only available in seven states Robust mobile banking technology No money market accounts No fees on deposit accounts One type of CD offered Competitive rates on savings and CDs

Interest-bearing checking account

No minimum balance requirement



Details: Capital One is the 10th largest bank in the US. The innovative approach to banking combines the best of physical locations with digital features. The competitive yields offered on deposit accounts consistently rival online banks. Capital One doesn't charge any fees to open or maintain accounts. There are no minimum balances to maintain. The competitive yields apply to the entire balance. Customers have access to 70,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.



3. Ally Bank

Products offered : Ally offers an interest-bearing checking, saving and money market account, and three types of CD accounts.

: Ally offers an interest-bearing checking, saving and money market account, and three types of CD accounts. Monthly fees : There are no fees or minimum balance requirements for the checking, savings and money market accounts.

: There are no fees or minimum balance requirements for the checking, savings and money market accounts. Why we picked it: Ally is a full-featured online bank with consistently high yields on deposit accounts.

Pros and cons Pros Cons Fee-free network of 43,000 ATMs No physical branches Robust mobile banking technology No cash deposits accepted No fees on deposit accounts

Competitive rates on savings and CDs

Interest-bearing checking account

24/7 customer support access

No minimum balance requirement



Details: Ally is a full-service online bank with a solid set of financial products. Customers interested in mortgages, loans and investing have access to those services. Savers looking for high rates, low fees and no minimum deposit requirements will appreciate the variety of options available. The mobile app and online banking technology allow customers to accomplish all banking needs without visiting a physical location. There are no minimum balances to maintain. The competitive yields apply to the entire balance. Customers have access to 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs through the Allpoint network.

4. Discover Bank

Products offered : Discover offers reward checking, saving and money market accounts and two types of CD accounts.

: Discover offers reward checking, saving and money market accounts and two types of CD accounts. Monthly fees : There are no fees or minimum balance requirements on the checking, savings or money market accounts.

: There are no fees or minimum balance requirements on the checking, savings or money market accounts. Why we picked it: Discover offers 1% cash back earned with the free-checking Cashback Debit account.

Pros and cons Pros Cons Competitive APYs on savings accounts High minimum deposit to open a CD No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees No cash deposits No minimum deposit requirements to open accounts

Fee-free network of 60,000 ATMs

Two-day early direct deposit

Cash back rewards on checking



Details: Discover Bank offers deposit accounts, credit cards, personal loans and student loans. It eliminated fees on deposit accounts in June 2019. The Discover Cashback Debit account is a completely free checking account that pays 1% cash back on debit card purchases up to $3,000 per month.

5. Citibank

Products offered: Citibank offers four checking and one high-yield savings account.

Monthly fees Account Fee Waived if you have… Citibank Checking $25 $10,000 minimum balance Citi Priority Checking $30 $30,000 minimum balance Citigold Checking $0 $200,000 to maintain account Basic Banking Checking $12 $1,500 combined daily balance

Why we picked it: Citibank offers a competitive yield on its savings account and a generous bonus of $200 to $2,000 with qualifying deposits from $10,000 to $300,000.



Pros and cons Pros Cons Competitive APYs on savings accounts High fees on checking and high minimum balances required to waive fees No overdraft fees Bonus require large minimum balances Fee-free network of 65,000 ATMs High-yield saving account is not available nationwide No minimum deposit required to open a savings account Limited type of deposit accounts offered

Details: Citibank is the last bank to make our list. The fourth largest bank requires high minimum deposits to avoid high monthly fees on the ample number of checking accounts offered. However, the savings account offers consistently competitive yields that rival online banks. There are a large number of physical branches available nationwide, with 65,000 surcharge-free ATMs that make banking access convenient. The mobile app also brings innovative technology to your fingertips.

Methodology

To determine the best big banks, we took a look at the largest financial institutions by assets, according to the Federal Reserve's annual list. For this selection, we considered brick-and-mortar, hybrid and online banks with at least one deposit account offering an annual percentage yield at least 5 times the national average.